Google is reportedly shelving its pixel fold program and prospering Samsung





Last updated: November 15, 2021 18:28 UTC + 01:00

Google hasn’t found much benefit in pursuing foldable devices yet, and the company reportedly shelved its so-called pixel fold plans until later notice. According to a new report from DSCC, Google will cancel the parts order and will not release PixelFold this year or in the first half of 2022.

Google’s plans for foldable segments are currently well above the table, at least as far as the foldable Pixel hardware is concerned. Of course, the company just announced a fold-centric Android 12L mobile OS version a few weeks ago, and Google needs to continue improving its platform, but hardware plans are reportedly pending.

The company has no plans to release the so-called Pixel Fold by the first half of 2022, and there is no guarantee that the H2 will look different. This is Google’s idea.

The market is not yet big enough for both Samsung and Google

The rumored Pixel Fold was developed with the support of Samsung’s component supply chain. The device is said to share some similarities with the Galaxy Z fold 3 due to its UTG, LTPO backplane, and 120Hz capabilities. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is very popular with this type of device, but of course it could be very different from the original vision if Google eventually gets back on track and releases its first foldable phone. ..

As for the reasons behind Google’s alleged decision, well, the company reportedly feels unwise to oppose Samsung in its niche foldable device segment. It sees this as a costly effort that doesn’t provide enough revenue, and Google seems happy to get Samsung to lead the segment for the foreseeable future. The company also launched Samsung’s new website dedicated to foldable phones, so Google seems to want the success of this device category, but still doesn’t want to commit.

Join the SamMobiles Telegram group and subscribe to the YouTube channel to get the latest news and detailed reviews of Samsung devices instantly. You can also stay up to date on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sammobile.com/news/google-reportedly-shelving-pixel-fold-plans-letting-samsung-thrive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos