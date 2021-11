Epic says Google has set up the Fortnite Task Force to protect rates

Google has created a task force to prevent Android users from downloading the popular game Fortnite outside the Play Store. Epic Games was alleged in an unedited court filing published Monday.

The move helped Google fix prices from the game, but it contradicted the idea that Android was an “open” platform, according to a legal submission from Epic, which makes Fortnite.

Epic has sued Google and Apple for running a monopoly by imposing a 30% fee on in-app purchases. Epic lost to Apple in most respects, but the developer won the claim for the right to offer users other payment options. Both parties have appealed.

However, the proceedings against Google are more complicated because Android app developers don’t have to distribute the app through the Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is the only place where users can download the app.

Epic argued in court filings that the ability for users to “sideload” an app from a third-party store or directly from the web is more theoretical than it really is.

When Fortnite, the world’s most popular game, launched a direct download feature in August 2018 and offered distribution through Samsung’s Galaxy Store, Google feared that this trend would spread even further, and users were worried. We have launched a campaign to find a way to keep our eyes off the options. Outside the Play Store, according to unedited court filings.

“Despite Google’s public position that Android is an’open’platform, when Google faced a serious attempt by developers to distribute popular applications outside of Google Play, Google’s Executives have taken urgent steps to maintain Google’s monopoly on the distribution of Android apps, “Epic claimed. In filing.

These steps include the creation of the Fortnite Task Force, which meets daily in August 2018 to address Epic’s challenges, Filing said, citing Google’s internal email.

The Task Force was able to find a theoretical vulnerability in the Fortnite installer app. Epic used this as an excuse to run a media campaign to scare users from downloading and publish articles about the issue, with Google officials internally saying “serious (or high) vulnerabilities.” sex”.

Epic has sent an internal email from Google’s security officer on Android stating that Google’s warning to users is “inappropriately miserable for the many types (vulnerabilities) we see.” I quoted it. .. .. From other developers. “

Google responded to this submission in a statement. “Epic has released Fortnite on Android with security vulnerabilities that could compromise consumer data. Security and security are our top priorities, of course. In accordance with the app’s security policy, we have taken steps to warn users about this security flaw. We will continue to fight Epic’s allegations in court. “

Epic initially filed a complaint last August. In a counterclaim, Google claimed that Epic broke the terms of the developer agreement.

The trial date is set on October 17, next year.

