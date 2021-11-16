Samsung knows that the pandemic has changed the technology, so the Galaxy phone has changed too





Samsung Galaxy S21 (left) and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The COVID-19 pandemic required us to work, go to school, and socialize from home. In short, our technology has reached a new level of importance in our lives. The blockade is over, but the time spent at home in 2020 has given Samsung many ideas on how to improve the smartphone experience.

These points will be revealed in Samsung’s next major software update, One UI 4, which will be rolled out from the Galaxy S21 series on Monday.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Hyesoon Sally Jeong, Samsung’s Vice President and Head of Framework R & D, told CNET through a translator.

This update focuses primarily on improvements in areas such as privacy, ease of use, personalization and communication. The factors that Samsung noticed became especially important as many people began to spend a lot of time on their phones during the shutdown period. This is another example of the broader changes that have taken place across the technology industry as companies begin to tune their products to facilitate remote work and socializing.

Read more: Apple iPhone 14 Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and other exciting mobile phones

One such feature of Samsung Update is the ability to record audio and video during a conference call. This is an additional feature inspired by remote learning. “I realized that users might want to record audio and video while interacting remotely with teachers and students,” Jeong said. “Therefore, teachers may want to record audio and video conferences to monitor the lessons and sessions they teach their students.”

However, the biggest change that influenced Samsung’s strategy when designing One UI 4 was the increase in time spent on smartphones. A recent study published in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal doubled the screen time for teens without virtual learning during a pandemic.

That’s why Samsung is trying to make smartphones easier to see for a long time by updating the appearance in One UI 4. “When it comes to visual design, we made a number of design-related decisions based on the following key principles: Kim Hyun, Head of Samsung’s Core User Experience Group, also told CNET through translators. “The longer screen time makes my eyes more comfortable. [and] Reducing eye strain is more important than ever. “

The company has made aesthetic changes to the software, such as reducing the number of colors in the user interface and adjusting the font size and layout. We’ve also worked with Google to enable darker screen dimming than previously possible when using the phone in dark environments. Samsung’s emoji pairing feature (which allows you to send two emojis at once) also started in 2020 with a way to communicate and socialize over the phone.

Read more: Google isn’t Samsung yet, but Pixel 6 could change everything

Samsung’s software updates are just one example of the lasting impact of a pandemic on how tech companies design and develop their products. The impact is also seen in Apple’s iOS 15 software. One of the main features of the update is SharePlay. With it, you can easily watch movies and TV, or listen to music with others through FaceTime. Such a feature was especially useful during the shutdown period when many were looking for a way to hold a virtual movie night on the zoom.

CES 2021 also demonstrated the best efforts of technology companies to manufacture products that reflect the lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic. In addition to Razer’s high-tech face mask and temperature-measuring doorbell, I also saw a laptop with a better camera that looked like it was designed for remote work.

In addition to the additional features mentioned above, One UI 4 has a new privacy dashboard, the ability to choose whether to share the exact location with the app, a more uniform widget with rounded corners, and a way to customize your phone theme. There are also features such as more color palettes. The software will be available in the Galaxy S21 lineup and will soon be available on older Galaxy S phones, Galaxy A phones, Samsung foldable devices and tablets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/how-the-covid-19-pandemic-samsungs-new-galaxy-phone-update-launching-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos