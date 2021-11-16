Progressive web apps don’t rank higher than regular sites





Google’s John Mueller states that progressive web apps (PWAs) do not rank higher in search results than traditional websites by default.

This topic is described in the Google Search Central SEO Business Hours Hangouts recorded on November 12, 2021.

Throughout the live stream related to PWAs, multiple questions were asked as to whether the search results were better than the HTML site.

Mueller states that PWAs are not a priority, but converting older websites to PWAs may improve your ranking for other reasons.

Read his full answer in the section below.

What is a Progressive Web App?

First, I’ll briefly explain PWA because it’s a relatively new framework and you may not be familiar with it.

Simply put, PWAs are like mobile apps that you can use in your mobile web browser.

PWAs look and work like mobile apps, but you don’t need to install anything on your phone. You can access it through a URL, just as you would access any other website.

Many top brands have adopted the PWA framework for their mobile websites. Starbucks and Sephora are good examples of retail sites that are PWAs.

News sites such as the Financial Times go through PWA routes, and downloadable mobile apps such as Spotify and Pinterest have web-based PWAs.

You can turn almost any site into a PWA, but the question is whether it deserves a problem.

PWAs built with JavaScript are more expensive to develop than HTML sites.

SEO improvements could be a reason to convert an existing site to a PWA. However, as Mueller says, as far as SEO is concerned, there are no inherent benefits to PWAs.

Google’s John Mueller on Progressive Web Apps

Mueller answers questions during the latest Hangouts from people who have seen their competitors’ sites rank up after converting to PWA.

They ask Mueller if they can see similar ranking improvements using PWA on their site.

In response, he states that Google does not handle PWAs differently than HTML sites.

“These are essentially different ways of creating websites, and you can create websites in a variety of frameworks and formats. And in most cases, these are considered regular HTML pages.

So for a JavaScript-based website, render it and then treat it like a regular HTML page. If it’s already HTML in the first place, you can do that.

Various frameworks and the CMS behind them — usually we basically ignore it and just have an HTML page here and can handle it.

Therefore, just the fact that one of the competitors has moved from one framework to another and the search has improved is not responsible for any framework changes from my point of view. “

Mueller also suggests other reasons for the improvement in rankings on competitors’ sites.

Launching a new site can improve your ranking if it is significantly better than your old website.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be that the site is a PWA.

“But perhaps the framework changes have created a new website. Maybe the new website has different internal links, different content internally, or is significantly faster or significantly faster. Maybe it’s late, users really like it, or they’ve run a marketing campaign with the launch of the website.

All of this is done there and is not limited to the framework you are using. “

Very old websites may improve SEO with PWA

This theme will be featured a second time during Hangouts. Mueller states that there are ways to ensure that PWAs improve their rankings.

“I don’t think there’s an absolute answer there. On the other hand, if a PWA is a pure JavaScript-based website, I think there are some challenges in addition to a regular website.

And make sure it’s all about JavaScript-based websites and they’re suitable for searching. It can be a lot of work and can cause a lot of problems.

So, by default, if you say that accessing a PWA will improve your ranking, I don’t think so. If you make a better website, it can improve your ranking, but you also have many other things you need to think about.

So, in essence, it’s more important from my point of view. Well, will you visit a new website and improve your ranking?

And my guess is that if your website is really 10 to 15 years old and has grown organically since then, it’s probably the case. You’ll probably see a change in rankings in 10 to 15 years, as well as moving to new frameworks of all kinds, cleaner websites, faster websites, and websites that are more effective for users. .. It doesn’t have to be a PWA. “

Again, Mueller advises that developing a PWA is a daunting task, so we need to consider whether it makes financial sense.

Mueller adds that PWA has some specific benefits, such as the ability to implement mobile app features not available on HTML sites.

“Maybe even going to a PWA adds so much extra work that it’s not worth it to you. Maybe it’s worth it. One of the benefits of PWAs is the mobile app related elements that are available by default. I think there is something like that.

It may be installed on the home screen or it may install offline features. Depending on the market, it may be really worth it. So making a JavaScript-based website work in search is extra work, but you don’t have to write another app. Or, it also has all these additional features, so a financial perspective to do that.

But it’s almost like the SEO aspect is secondary. Especially if you have a large old website that is 10 to 15 years old, it’s almost certain that you’ll see a big change just because migrating to a new one is pretty clean. It’s much faster, it’s much better in structure, it’s better for users, and it’s easier for search engines to understand. All subsequent HTML improvements will work in your favor. “

Listen to Mueller’s answer completely in the two videos below.

Featured Image: Pravowo96 / Shutterstock

