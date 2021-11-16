Google reportedly cancels orders from PixelFold’s suppliers





According to a report from DSCC (Digital Supply Chain Consultants), Google has confirmed that Pixel Fold has been shelved for multiple supply chain sources and will not be released to the market. Some retailers have reported cancellations, but the report does not explicitly specify whether PixelFold was actually canceled or delayed indefinitely.

DSCC has confirmed with supply chain sources that Google has decided not to bring PixelFold to market. It is reported that it is not the first half of 2022, not 2021. According to Google sources, Google believed the product wasn’t as competitive as it needed to be.

The report author reports that Google has canceled the order for the part.

Bad news for anyone waiting for Google Pixel Fold. I’ve heard that you have decided to cancel your parts order and not bring it to market, as shown in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See the blog excerpt from https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @ DisplaySupply pic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt

Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021

It’s hard to say exactly what Google is trying to do with Pixel Fold. Especially because Google doesn’t allow it to work on foldable devices. Like the original report about what happened to the Pixel Fold, this report saying it’s not is all speculation.

Google probably thought it wasn’t the right time to compete in foldable space when the supply chain was still feeling constrained. At the same time, the cost of many components has risen over the past two years, making it even more difficult to compete with Samsung’s third-generation flagship product, the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Pixel Fold Mockup (Credit: MacRumors)

We were excited when we first heard that Google was developing its own Pixel foldable device. The announcement of Android 12L shows that Google has worked to improve the Android experience for devices with a large form factor. In particular, Android 12L was specifically announced to improve UI changes for tablets and foldable devices.

The foldable Pixel device had the same dual camera setup as the Google Pixel 5. This includes dual 8MP selfie cameras for internal and external displays. Meanwhile, the internal screen was expected to be Samsung’s 7.6-inch LTPOOLED screen.

