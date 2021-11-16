Google Pixel Fold may have been canceled before it was announced





Google Pixel Fold may have died before it was announced. According to a new report, the foldable type has been canceled so far, but it is not permanent.

The hint comes from a report by display supply chain consultant Ross Young. He quoted supply chain sources as Google canceled the parts order and abandoned plans to bring the foldable market to market in 2021 or early 2022. It may not come out late or it may mean that Google Pixel Fold has been completely abandoned.

Bad news for anyone waiting for Google Pixel Fold. I’ve heard that you have decided to cancel your parts order and not bring it to market, as shown in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See the blog excerpt from https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @ DisplaySupplypic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt November 15, 2021

Why? Sources told DSCC that Google didn’t believe Pixel Fold would compete well in that niche. Given the powerful show of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 released in August, it’s not surprising to hear why.

Analysis: Folding Weak Years – For Everyone Except Samsung

This year, with some exciting concepts unveiled at CES 2021, TechRadar (like this writer) will declare 2021 as a rollable year. LG Rollable died when he withdrew from the smartphone business in April. TCL announced the ambitious Fold N’Roll that same month, but hasn’t heard a peep since.

With LG’s withdrawal, phones like the LG V8X and LG V60 that came with dual-screen peripherals are gone, and June news suggests that the Motorola Razr 2021 has also been cancelled. The first Honor foldable may be available soon, and Oppo is reported to be available in December, but with one month left this year, these launches will be easily rolled out in 2022. There is a possibility.

So while the Pixel appears to have been warned by even less competition than the Samsung Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 alone coming out this year (and with limited availability, the Royale Flexpai 2), Google still has that. It had to outperform the 3rd generation foldable released by the most experienced companies in the phone niche. Coupled with an ongoing supply chain issue, it’s no wonder that Google has pushed the pause if it hasn’t completely canceled the Pixel Fold.

