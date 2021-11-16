Google is making the largest investment ever in Australia with the Digital Future Initiative.





CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday that the company will spend A $ 1 billion (about $ 736 million) on the country over the next five years.

Part of the funding will be used to launch Australia’s first research hub and support the development of the country’s cloud computing sector.

Google (GOOGL) is also working with an Australian government agency to plan scientific research, including a project on clean energy and the protection of the Great Barrier Reef. In addition, the company will partner with a local university on quantum computing. Google, which has been based in Australia for 20 years and now employs nearly 2,000 people locally, said the new initiative is expected to help create new jobs and drive innovation. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised the move on Tuesday and called it a “$ 1 billion confidence vote” in Australia’s economic strategy. The Morrison government has previously outlined plans to transform Australia into a “top digital economy by 2030” and is working to strengthen its capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence.

Morrison spoke at Sydney’s Google office on Tuesday, stressing that the plan “doesn’t mean it’s about to become the next Silicon Valley.”

But he said the company’s program will help create more than 6,000 jobs and add about A $ 6.7 billion ($ 4.9 billion) to the economy.

“Our challenge to get out of this pandemic in a very difficult world is to secure Australia’s economic recovery,” Morrison added. “It’s a challenge we face as we move into 2022, and Australia’s digital strategy is central to ensuring that recovery.”

Google’s bet on Australia seems to have reset some of the complex relationships it has had with Australian users and governments in recent months.

So far, the company has openly argued with regulators over a law that requires both Google and Facebook (FB) to pay news content publishers. Google has been fiercely opposed to the proposed law for months. At some point last year, I was using the home page to warn Australians that the proposed law would impair search capabilities and bring “results” to YouTube users. Regulators at the time accused the company of disseminating “wrong information.”

Tensions came to mind in January when the company threatened to pull search engines domestically if the law advanced.

But as the bill approached, Google took another approach. While trying to anticipate the bill by announcing partnerships with one of Australia’s largest newsrooms, including Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (NWS) and Seven West Media, the spotlight was primarily directed at Facebook. And news content was suddenly banned in Australia in February. About the proposed law.

Facebook later restored access to those pages after Australia made some changes to the code.

The law was finally passed in February, and Google’s strategy was similarly backed by media organizations and politicians.

Morrison addressed some of the company’s past problems on Tuesday: “The fact that Google decided to invest the way they have … seals. [our] partnership. “

“We have already worked with the technology department in so many ways, and there are so many things we need to work on,” he said.

Hillary Whiteman contributed to this report.

