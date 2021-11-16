RISMedia celebrates innovation, patience and achievement at the Power Broker & Newsmakers event — RISMedia





More than 350 of the industry’s most influential real estate brokers and agents gathered last Friday, November 12th, for a night of networking, celebration and education at RISMedia’s 25th Annual Invited Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. spent. Awards RISMedias Annual Power Broker Report & Survey’s Top 500 Brokers and 2020 and 2021 Newsmakers.

The annual recognition of “who is who” in real estate has a long tradition of being a gathering place for the industry’s top performance brokers, but this year’s gala event will be a live event after a period of uncertainty, loss. The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had greater importance because of the return.

By celebrating not only the 2021 power broker but also the people ranked in 2020 and the real estate news maker of RIS Media, and officially introducing the latest members of the Hall of Fame, the atmosphere is lively with a sense of new hope and resilience. It was full.

John Featherston, Founder, President and CEO of RIS Media, will be on the terrace of the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina for dinner, following a picturesque cocktail reception overlooking the marina with city mountain views and sunsets. Things have started.

“Many things have happened since we all got together last time. It was a time of trial, but as an industry, we kept our business prosperous and in a way we didn’t have to serve in the past. We should be proud of what we have done to serve the community, “Featherston said. “We were real estate specialists. We were counselors. We were neighbors. You deserve applause for the work you did well. Thank you. 25th Power Welcome to the broker reception and dinner. “

From L to R: Chris Kelly, Cindy Ariosa; Photo by AJ Canary of MoxiWorks

The audience also heard from Cindy Ariosa of the American Real Estate Agents Association, a 2021 large corporate and industrial liaison. He introduced Chris Kelly, the next broker liaison.

During the gala, as in tradition, we have awarded several awards. Industry-leading organizations help recognize individuals who have made significant progress in their careers and communities.

From L to R: Mark Mathis, Joan Docktor, John Featherston; Photo by AJ Canary of MoxiWorks

RISMedia’s Real Estate Tech Titan Award is presented to a brokerage firm leader who has demonstrated outstanding ability to adapt and integrate new and innovative tools and services within the organization to improve and enhance the overall consumer experience. Presented by Homes.com and Homesnap to Berkshire President Joan Docktor. Received the award on behalf of Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, REALTORS, BHHS Fox & Roach, REALTORS, and Larry Flick V, CEO of The Trident Group.

Thank you everyone, thank you Homesnap, “Docktor said. “We are truly proud of what we have achieved in our partnership with you and look forward to the success of more years.

From L to R: John Featherston, Phil McBride, Jes Fields; Photo by AJ Canary of MoxiWorks

Rocket Mortgage sponsored the National Homeownership Award, which is awarded to members of the real estate community. The award is given to John L. Scott Real Estate by Jes Fields, Executive Vice President and Channel Revenue Officer at Rocket Mortgage.

According to McBride, using tools built on Amazon allowed us to talk about how we can overcome the past, start looking to the future, and make a significant difference in how things go.

From L to R: John Featherston, JB Goodwin, Dermot Buffini; Photo by AJ Canary of MoxiWorks

Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, has awarded the Real Estate Leadership Awards sponsored by Buffini & Company. JB Goodwin Real Estate Agent.

At our company, we talk about leadership at all levels and how to deal with people in one house at a time, “says Goodwin. “We really participate in the community, but one buyer at a time does it from belly to belly, nose to nose.

Finally, the “On the Shoulders of Giants” award, presented by Nick Bailey, President of RE / MAX, LLC, is an individual whose efforts, work, deeds and personalities have been awarded to Gary Acosta to demonstrate outstanding performance in the real estate industry. Was created to commend. Chairman and co-founder of the National Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Association.

From L to R: John Featherston, Gary Acosta, Nick Bailey. Photo by AJ Canary of MoxiWorks

“Latin immigrants don’t come to this country because they don’t like their hometown, or because they don’t like people, music, or food,” Acosta said. “They come to this country because they have financial opportunities and opportunities to build a better life for themselves and their families. Home ownership is central to its purpose, goals and experience. It’s a very family-centric community and the home is at the center of the community. “

At Gala, Featherston also officially introduced several members of the Real Estate Newsmaker Hall of Fame.

– First Team Real Estate Owner and CEO Cameron Merage – Realty Alliance President and CEO Craig Cheatham – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach President, Joan Docktor, REALTORS – Berkshire HathawayHomeService Georgia Properties President and CEO Dan Forsman – J. Lenox Scott, Chairman and CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate – Vinnie Tracy, President, Realty ONE Group – Rosie Coverline, Chairman, Long Companies – Sheri Cris, President and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands – Allandalton, CEO, Real Living Real Estate Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Senior Vice President – ​​Stuart Elsea, Financial Services, Real Estate One Family of Companies, President

From L to R: Dan Forsmann, Alan Dalton, Brian Buffini, Rosie Kobellline, Vinnie Tracy, John Featherston, Maria Patterson, Sherry Chris, Stuart Elsie, Craig Cheesam. Photo by AJ Canary of MoxiWorks

2021 RISMedia Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner Sponsor Platinum Sponsor

Buffini & CompanyHomes.com / HomesnapReal Estate WebmastersRE / MAXRocketMortgageMaster Sponsor Berkshire HathawayHomeServices The world’s leading real estate company Email her your real estate news ideas to [email protected]

Jordan Gris contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rismedia.com/2021/11/15/rismedia-innovation-perseverance-achievement-power-broker-reception-dinner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos