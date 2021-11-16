US state antitrust proceedings against Google ads grow even bigger The Register





More than a dozen U.S. states have filed yet another amended complaint against Google, saying that what they say is more evidence of web giants abusing their dominant position in online advertising. I am saying.

The legal quarrel, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is an ambitious attempt to crack down on super-enterprises. Together, 16 states and Puerto Rico have repeatedly amended the proceedings, adding evidence to support allegations that Google violated the Sherman Antitrust Act to establish and maintain control of the online advertising industry.

“The proceedings are full of inaccuracies just because Attorney General Paxton claims that something isn’t true,” a Google spokeswoman said.

“There was fierce competition in online advertising, reduced advertising technology fees, and more options for publishers and advertisers. We will protect ourselves from his unfounded claims in court.”

One of the latest filings contains details of Google’s so-called Project Bernanke. Named after the former chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, it is described as a secret internal program starting in 2013.

Under Project Bernanke, Google has collected ads booked through the ad system AdX from its position in the world of ad technology to ensure that it appears at the top of auctions in the ad space of its website. Claims to be data dependent. These auctions included bids made through third-party platforms and tools, but at a disadvantage because they didn’t have access to the information that Google had. Google didn’t tell anyone about the use of this data, and the state claimed it was equivalent to insider trading.

In just the first year of launch, the Bernanke program alone generated an additional $ 230 million in revenue. [PDF] Said. The proceedings also alleged that the system was upgraded to what is called Global Bernanke in May 2015, and a third version called Bell brought an additional $ 140 million.

AG Paxton misunderstands one of the many improvements Google has made to optimize advertiser bids, a Google spokeswoman continued.

This was fully implemented by Google Ads for Buyers, using the types of data and strategies available to all buyers participating in Ad Exchange auctions. Like many other businesses, we are constantly working on product improvements and more effective competition. This is an action that intensifies competition and makes advertising more effective for large and small businesses.

Antitrust allegations against Internet giants have grown to about 250 pages, accusing Google of relying on a variety of unruly tactics and making dangerous deals with other large organizations over the years. doing. For example, in a version of the proceedings filed in October, Jedi Blue was filed, Google and Facebook clashed to “identify users of Apple products,” and “how often Facebook wins publisher auctions.” It is said that “assignment” was set.

It wasn’t the best time for Google in terms of antitrust law. Last week, an EU general court dismissed the chocolate factory’s appeal, which fined $ 2.7 billion for favoring its own online shopping service. If confirmed by the European Court of Justice, a record fine represents the approximately 13-day profit Google earned in the latest quarter.

