Google reveals details of three cases where content was removed at the request of Hong Kong police





Google has revealed details of three cases in response to a request from Hong Kong police to remove content from the platform in early 2021 including cases related to Gmail accounts, Google Drive accounts, and Blogger accounts.

Photo: Mitchell Luo via Unsplash.

The three deletions were part of 18 requests received by the company, including 41 items from Hong Kong authorities, more than half of which were complied with.

The US tech giant has released details of what it considers to be in the public interest. Google reportedly demanded that the Google Drive account be deleted, which police said was being used for extortion. It mainly contained intimate images of women and some images that looked like news photos of political activity.

Police reportedly [Google] Couldn’t meet their request, [it] It violates Hong Kong law.

Photo: Screenshot of Google Transparency Report.

According to Google, their second request for a Gmail account was to impersonate a government official and send a phishing email to a civil servant, pointing out the possibility of a government-targeted cybersecurity incident.

The third police request allegedly quoted a court injunction and requested the removal of posts on Google’s Blogger platform. [engaged] Exposure and harassment of police officers and their families.

Police did not answer HKFP’s question about whether arrests were made in connection with the removal request and said they did not comment on individual cases. Police will seek information or cooperation from stakeholders or organizations (including Internet service providers) to help police prevent and detect crime, a spokesperson said in a statement. Requests are made in accordance with the law only when necessary to perform their duties.

A spokesperson for the Innovation Technology Bureau, whose government’s computer emergency response team is handling cybersecurity incidents within the government, told HKFP that there were no additional comments on the incident.

Photo: Screenshot of Google Transparency Report.

In September, HKFP reported that Google provided user data to Hong Kong authorities in response to three requests in the six months since the enactment of the National Security Act last July. Created through the US Department of Justice.

At the request of the authorities, there are reports that Hong Kong’s Internet service providers are blocking websites, and there are concerns that Internet freedom may be diminishing. To commemorate the Tiananmen Square Incident in 1989, a website containing personal data of police officers calling for democracy in Hong Kong has been inaccessible to Internet users in the city for the past few months.

Of the 18 removal requests that Google stated received from the government, 12 were 17 removal requests from the police. Five came from an unknown agency, were categorized as others, and requested the removal of 23 items. One request came from the city’s data protection agency and was requested to remove one item.

More than half of requests have been compliant

During this period, Google received the highest number of removal requests from authorities since it reported in December 2019 that it had received a total of 19 requests six months ago.

Ten of the 18 requests cite privacy and security as reasons and are related to Blogger, Google Docs, YouTube, and Google’s web search engine platforms. Other reasons given to support the request included spoofing, bullying or harassment, copyright, defamation, fraud, and trademark issues.

Photo: Screenshot of Google Transparency Report.

According to Google data, it now complies with about 56% of government requirements. He said he removed 24% or 4 items per police request, but refused or considered insufficient information to support the 70% or 12 item removal requests contained in these requests. .. By the time Google was able to process the request, one item had already been removed.

Meanwhile, tech companies said they would remove 83% or 19 of the items requested by other government agencies five times.

Frankie Wong of the Professional Information Security Association said the government’s chief information officer, Hong Kong, could first investigate whether the government department received spoofed emails and file abuse reports via Google itself or the police. Said there is. The government may not announce the case unless the public is affected, he told the HKFP.

