



What the Digital Future Initiative focuses on

Build the foundation of the digital economy

If you want to grow your digital economy, you need to expand the skills, platforms, and foundations that companies and organizations around the country are building every day.

Under the Digital Future Initiative, continue to invest in the infrastructure needed to help Australians get the most out of their technology. This investment provides Australian companies with a secure and robust platform for business transformation. As your business and digital economy grow, you will be more productive and able to respond quickly to ever-changing customer needs.

Fostering Australian technology and talent

Research is the engine that drives Google’s innovation. It helps us solve problems and develop new products and services, allowing our brightest minds to make breakthrough discoveries.

The Digital Future Initiative has launched Google Research Australia, Australia’s first research hub. Partner with research communities across the country and other Google Research hubs to build a team of local researchers and engineers to help AI and machine learning tackle key issues in Australia and around the world.

Alliance to solve big problems

Today, Google is working with an Australian organization to apply new technology solutions to the urgent challenges facing today, from wildfires to mental health and cancer diagnosis. We know that the best and most creative solutions are often in the field and come from the ones that are closest to the problems and needs of the community. That’s why partnerships are at the heart of our Digital Future Initiative.

As part of our overall commitment, we have invested in a multi-million dollar partnership with Australia’s national scientific institution, CSIRO, to address issues such as natural disaster management, energy and the protection of precious Greater Barrier Reefs. I was there.

