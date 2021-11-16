The Balmuda Phone is a compact phone from a luxury toaster company.





Japanese design company Balmuda today unveiled its first smartphone at a press event in Tokyo. The easy-to-understand title, Balmuda Phone, is the debut of Balmuda Technologies, a new division of the company that has long been known for its stylish and premium appliances such as air purifiers and rice cookers. Especially Balm Dust Star has enthusiastic fans in Japan.

As you can imagine, the Balmuda Phone is quite different from the other phones on the market. Former CEO Terao said on stage that the Balmuda Phone was designed with compactness and elegance as its primary goals, as smartphones have become too large and unwieldy in recent years. With a very sharp 4.9-inch 16: 9 1080p display, it’s almost comparable to the 4.7-inch iPhone SE. The display is a bit bigger and the phone is 2mm wider, but the smaller bezel means it’s 15mm shorter.

The Balmuda Phone is much thicker in the center than on the edges.

The Balmuda Phone is 13.7mm thick at the thickest part, but the back panel tapers significantly towards the edges. In the upper right corner is a large camera with a 48 megapixel sensor, and a notch with a similar appearance in the upper left houses the fingerprint sensor. The 8-megapixel selfie camera is housed in the hole punch notch at the top right of the screen.

Phone specs are generally midrange. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery is only 2,500mAh and I hope it will be offset somewhat by the low power processor, but I have to check for myself. Thankfully, the phone has wireless charging.

What really sets Balmuda apart is design. It’s a cliché of worn-out technical writing that something feels good in the hand, but it was clearly Balmudas’ intention to have a compact size and a curved back that snuggle up to the palm like a pebble. I have a big hand, but I don’t think most people find it easier to use than the big 6-inch slabs that most of us carry around these days. The case is made of plastic, but the build quality is solid and there is a great contrast between the textured back panel and the glossy edges. Overall, it’s a cute and attractive object.

The back of the Balmuda Phone has a textured plastic, available in black or white. Balmudas’ built-in calendar app. Sync with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook.

Software based on Android 11 is also very different from what you see on most Android phones today. There is an interactive home screen with different elements of wallpaper that can be customized for different shortcuts. For example, you can swipe one of the rows to launch Google Maps. Swipe horizontally to move between embedded software such as calendars, memo apps, and calculators. All of this is a neat design, with a visual timeline for the photo and memo memo app, currency conversion built into the calculator app, and the ability to handle large Japanese numbers that count in the tens instead of the thousands. Had a touch of.

The Balmuda phone will go on sale in Japan later this month under a contract with Softbank, and Balmuda sells the unlocked model itself for 104,800 yen (about $ 920). A compact Android 11 smartphone with these specs may sound like a lot of money, but even a toaster at $ 329 probably seems like a lot of money. In both cases, you’re paying for the design and user experience, not the bill of materials. Obviously, this isn’t intended for anyone who needs the traditional Android flagship. Owning a Balmudas toaster, not only do I like toasters, but I’m looking forward to seeing how the phone will last for general use, as smartphones are much more important to my life. increase.

