Google invests $ 740 million in Australia amid demands for tighter regulation

Google was in a controversial relationship with the Australian government in 2021, and the Silicon Valley giant threatened to pull Google search away from the country at some point. A much more pleasing note was made on Monday night (Tuesday morning, Australian time) when Google announced that it would invest $ 740 million (A $ 1 billion) in Australia’s digital infrastructure over the next five years. I was drowning.

“We want to help Australia shape the next wave of innovation,” Sundar Pichai said in a pre-recorded video statement announcing the investment. He tackles local and global issues by further developing Australia’s cloud infrastructure, creating Google’s first research hub, Down Under, and finding ways to protect clean energy production and the Great Barrier Reef. He said he would invest money to establish a partnership.

At Google’s office in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called it a “$ 1 billion confidence vote in Australia’s digital economic strategy.” The strategy he mentions is a $ 880 million (A $ 1.2 billion) initiative launched by his government in May to invest in AI, quantum computing, blockchain and other technologies. ..

As part of that, we will launch the first @GoogleResearch hub in Australia. We will form a team of local researchers and engineers to help you tackle important issues such as conducting basic research and applying research to progress at Google and around the world. https://t.co/xWrdJxhq8H

Jeff Dean (@) (@ JeffDean) November 16, 2021

This is the latest twist by the US tech giant in Australia’s turbulent 2021. In January, Google fully made its search platform as the Australian parliament is working on a bill that will force Google and Facebook to pay for media publications where content is entered into Google search and displayed in Facebook feeds. Threatened to withdraw from Australia. Eventually, coolerheads became widespread (although Facebook blocked Australian news for a few days), the aforementioned media bill became a law, and Google made a large deal to pay Australian media companies.

“We are especially grateful for the approach Google has taken to address some difficult issues,” Morrison said Monday, citing the government’s quarrel with the tech giant earlier this year. “But we’ve sat down and got over them. I think we’ve got the right results for both the Australian citizens and the future of technology we want to embrace.”

Prime Minister Morrison was all smiling at Google’s Australian headquarters on Monday, but the conflict with Google may not be entirely in the past.

Australia’s competition watchdog, which has long petitioned for a finally legislated news media bill, has once again put Google on the cross. In September, Google released a report that it used its advantage in ad tech (Google is maximizing its bottom line) to hurt competition in the industry, recommending stricter regulations. Google rejects the accusation, saying its ad tech service will support small businesses and create jobs.

