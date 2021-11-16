Google invests nearly $ 1 billion in Australian digital infrastructure





Google of SYDNEY Alphabet Inc. has announced that it will invest A $ 1 billion (US $ 730 million) in Australia’s infrastructure, research and partnerships over a five-year period. This is Australia’s largest investment company.

Alphabet GOOGL, -0.15% GOOG, -0.17% and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the investment will help develop Australia’s digital infrastructure with a focus on cloud computing. It also includes the launch of Google’s first research hub in Australia and a partnership with the Australian National Scientific Institution.

Google said economic analysis showed that the investment would support more than 6,000 new direct jobs across Australia.

Australia will help lead the world’s next wave of innovation by leveraging technology to improve lives, create jobs and make progress, said Picchai, a more Australian investment. He added that it brings the benefits of technology to people.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who spoke at an event commemorating the announcement, said Google’s investment was a vote of confidence in Australia’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, his centre-right government announced a digital economic strategy outlining plans to develop Australia into a major digital economy by 2030.

Google first established its presence in Australia in 2002, and its popular Google Maps platform was developed in Australia. But lately, relations between the big US tech companies and the Australian government have been tense. Earlier this year, Australian legislators passed legislation effectively requiring news publishers to pay for content from major high-tech companies such as Google, Meta Platforms Inc.’s FB, and + 1.96% Facebook.

But on Tuesday, Morrison, who is expected to face elections next year, said Google was a productive partner on a variety of issues, including online security, handling of radical content, and news media competition. ..

According to Morrison, we sat down and overcame them, with the right results for both Australian citizens and the future of technology we want to embrace. The fact that Google has decided to invest in the way they have, I think, seals that partnership.

Relations between the United States and Australia have deepened in recent months, and the United States has agreed to support the development of Australia’s nuclear submarine capabilities as part of a tripartite security partnership in the Indo-Pacific, including the United Kingdom.

Mike Goldman, an officer at the US Embassy in Canberra, Australia, said at an event on Tuesday that technologies that can be applied not only to defense but also to technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence to deepen relationships. Said that sharing was widely included. Economic growth and prosperity.

He said he was proud to be an Australian partner and proud to learn from Australia. It’s not just one way. I got as much as I was given from my partnership with Australia.

