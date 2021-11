TriMedika emphasizes “game-changing” thermometers at MEDICA

TriMedika, a medical technology manufacturer that provides clinical equipment to hospitals around the world, will be exhibiting at the ABHIUK Pavilion at MEDICA 2021, which will showcase groundbreaking thermometers designed to prevent cross-infection in hospitals.

TriMedikas’ vision is inspired by first-hand experience of healthcare challenges, applying fresh thinking to solve simple yet important everyday problems, and providing patient care with technology that protects patients and caregivers. It is to improve globally.

The company’s flagship product, TRITEMP, is a medical-grade professional non-contact thermometer CE marked and manufactured in Europe that has a positive impact on patient care and controls infections throughout healthcare around the world. It is a precision design tool designed for. While there was a clear need for products before the pandemic, the COVID-19 crisis further highlighted the risk of infection associated with contact.

Currently, TriMedika supplies hospitals in 21 countries through sales partners. The company also plans to enter the US market in 2022.

With the recent invitation to Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister as part of the London Innovation Showcase, the company continues to grow stronger and stronger. TriMedika was selected as a finalist for the Disruptor of the Year at the 2021 Great British Entrepreneur Awards. CEO Dr Rois in Molloy is also running for the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Julie Brien, COO, said: So we set out to design a non-contact infrared thermometer with sufficient accuracy and robustness for use in busy wards. Benefits in terms of infection control and improved patient comfort are important.

More than 1000 hospitals around the world, including specialized units such as neonatal wards and ICUs, have switched to TRITEMP. With TRITEMP, hospitals can confidently gain many benefits in terms of staffing, workflow, and overall cost.

Paul Benton, ABHI’s International Managing Director, added: I was thrilled that TriMedika chose to showcase an innovative solution at the ABHI Pavilion. We look forward to welcoming you.

MEDICA will be held until November 18, 2021 and TriMedika will be located at ABHIUK Pavilion-Hall 16 / H48 throughout the show.

