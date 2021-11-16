Elden Ring players have already tricked the boss into dropping off a cliff





Elden Ring’s closed network test took place over the weekend, briefly introducing FromSoftware’s first open-world Souls-style game and the few bosses that inhabit it. Players soon began to get used to the more vertical world of Lands Between, but some of the Elden Ring bosses don’t seem to have found a foothold yet.

In particular, the Flying Dragon Aguil seemed to be fighting against Almighty Gravity. In a 15-minute video of FromSoft’s debut prior to network testing, we saw Agheel plunge to fight players in an open-world encounter. Agheel looked scary enough to fight while riding a horse, but this giant dragon turned out to be less confident in climbing.

watch_out_guys_its_slippery_out_there from r / Eldenring

Network test players were able to lure Agheel onto a nearby shelf. When you try to swipe the player standing at the bottom, it initially looks like Agheel is about to descend the vertical surface of the cliff. Instead, Agheel falls from the edge and dies instantly at the bottom. A clumsy dragon.

I’ve noticed that the fall damage of the Elden Ring seems to be much more forgiving than the Dark Souls. That said, Aguil fell from the height of about two flying dragons (probably 10 or 12 meters). This should have been a trivial stumbling block. Perhaps Elden Ring’s fall damage isn’t very tolerant of enemies.

Other players have also encountered Agheel’s unlucky fumble. Explain how he looks like he has fallen off a cliff if he touches another enemy. Another had a similar experience, with a fall losing the remaining one-fifth of Aguil’s health.

Agale is not the only boss who suffered from the edge. Here’s a guide to another Elden Ring boss on how to defeat Margit the Fell Omen. Seducing Margit to the edge of the platform you fight on wasn’t one of our tips, but it certainly worked for this player.

r / Elden ring margit_literally_fell_lol

Due to some lucky accidents, Margit’s giant hammer jump attack takes him to the edge of the area and kills him instantly. These bosses really need to monitor their steps.

Of course, finding a cheesy way to kill a boss is nothing new in FromSoftware games. Dark Souls bosses can sometimes be tempted into similar traps. For example, the original Dark Souls Taurus Demon can be fed to fall off the shelves of a fighting crumbled wall. It may not be so surprising that the Elden Ring open world has allowed these Corney strategies to be refined very quickly during a three-hour weekend play session.

Keep an eye out for your feet once the Elden Ring is properly launched in February 2022. You don’t want a nasty spill like Agheel, but you may be able to use some of those steep drops for your benefit.

