Power Query Google Sheets Connector





11/16/2021 2 minutes to read Was this page helpful?Please rate your experience

Yes, No

Do you have any additional feedback?

Your feedback will be sent to Microsoft. When you press the submit button, feedback will be used to improve Microsoft products and services. privacy policy.

send

Thank you very much.

Summary of this article Item Description Release Status Beta Product PowerBI Desktop Authentication Types Supported Organization Account Features Reference Document-Prerequisites

Before you can use the Google Sheets Connector, you need to have a Google account and be able to access the Google Sheets you are trying to connect to.

Supported Features Connect to Google Sheets Data from PowerQuery Desktop

To connect to Google Sheets from Power Query Desktop, follow these steps:

In the Data Retrieval Experience, search for and select Google Sheets.

You will be prompted to enter the URL of your Google Sheets. Copy and paste the URL from your browser’s address bar into the input prompt.

The Google Sheets Connector supports connections through your organization (Google) account.[サインイン]Select to continue.

[Googleでサインイン]A dialog is displayed in the external browser window. Select your Google account and approve the connection to Power BI Desktop.

After signing in,[接続]Select to continue.

If the connection is successful, a navigator window will appear showing the data available on the server. Select the data in the navigator. next,[データの変換]Select to convert the data with Power Query or[読み込み]Select to load the data into Power BI Desktop.

Limitations and considerations

This section describes the limitations or considerations of the Google BigQuery connector.

Power Query Online

This connector is not yet available in Power Query Online and the dataflow experience.

Shared drive support

This connector supports connections to shared drives.

Multiple connections

This connector uses a different ResourcePath for each URL in Google Sheets. You need to authenticate against all new resource paths and URLs, but you may not need to sign in to Google multiple times if the previous session remains active.

Understand URL parsing

The connector first checks the URL signature and makes sure it starts with https: //docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/. The connector then parses the Google Sheets ID from the URL and includes it in the Google Sheets API call. The rest of the URL is not used. Each Google Sheets connection is associated with the URL sent, and the URL acts as a ResourcePath.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-query/connectors/googlesheets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos