A list of finalists for the best global retailer / technology supplier relationships has been announced — Retail Innovation Hub





Albertsons, Firework, Decathlon, PAL Robotics, Schnuks and Simbe Robotics are among the candidates for the Best Global Retailer / Tech Supplier Relationship category in the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.

The award recognizes the success of the partnership between global retailers and technology suppliers over the last 12 months and how the partnership has been strengthened during that period.

Next candidate list: Albertsons / Firework

In October of this year, Firework worked with Albertsons Companies to attract shoppers to online grocery stores for the first time.

Bealls and TruRating

Bealls continues to explore new ways to implement TruRating (a multi-channel feedback solution at checkout) across a growing organic partnership.

Decathlon / PAL Robotics

Decathlon and PAL Robotics will launch a global partnership, assist teams and improve store experience after the latter StockBot inventory tracking and data acquisition solution has been selected to deploy in the former stores in multiple countries. I did.

1822 denim / 3D LOOK

1822 Denim leveraged 3DLOOK’s YourFit, an e-commerce solution that virtualizes the shopping experience and adds changing rooms to the online customer journey.

Schnucks / Simbe Robotics

Over the past year, Simbe Robotics and US-based grocery store Schnucks have deepened their partnership by expanding this kind of first full-scale expansion and major milestones in the industry throughout the chain.

Kooples / Yoobic

Kooples had 330 stores in 13 countries and needed to streamline communications and processes across the network.

The partnership with Yoobic reduced defective products by 50% in 6 months, doubled VM compliance across the network, and performed more than 90% of VM updates within 48 hours.

What’s next?

Then ask the review board to vote and provide feedback. Winners will be announced at a roundtable / networking event in central London on December 8th.

We would like to thank the following retail leaders for their support and expertise this year.

Office Depot, IT Director (Sales, Marketing, Customer Service), Mike Cadden

Hayley Meenan-Wilkin, E-Commerce Manager, Fishpools

Martin Newman, Founder, Customer First Group

Boots UK, E-Commerce Director, Paula Bobbett

Tiffany Lung, Retail Analyst

Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges

PMC Retail, Sales and Marketing Director, Simon Curtis

Christine Russo, Digital and Physical Retail Consultant

Gerald Dawson, Business Consultant and Finance Director for iOutlet and HANX

Sharon Peters, Head of Technology-Marks and Spencer, HR, Finance, Corporate Services, M & S Bank

Studio Retail, Head of IT Delivery, Luke Philips

EY, Technology Transformation Leader for Retail and Consumer Products, Matt Taylor

Third time

This is the third year this year, and the award is sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar.

PMC is pleased to be able to support the RTIH Innovation Awards again as a headline sponsor. These unique awards recognize achievements across a wide range of retailers and retail categories, from global players to start-ups, said Simon Curtis, PMC’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

Since 2020, retail innovation will be more important than ever, and consumers are looking for the same personalized, engaging and secure shopping experience in-store that they enjoy online.

He adds: Innovation and technology together play a key role in the success of the retail industry and we look forward to recognizing outstanding examples through these RTIH awards.

