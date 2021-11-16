Forza Horizon 5: Tips to get started





The Horizon Festival will be held again. This time it will be held in glorious Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 is here. Here’s what you need to know before jumping into the driver’s seat. What is Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 is Playground Games’ latest driving adventure game. Horizon goes against the traditional track-based format of Forza games and takes you on an adventure to a foreign country under the guise of the Horizon Festival.

The Horizon Festival is a series of driving events in one country in different modes and stages. You may even jump hundreds of meters in your car for a fictitious photo shoot. It can also push the rally car to the irregular edges. That Calkera, this time set in Mexico.

The developers have put together the best parts of Mexico for you to drive. Horizon’s latest iteration features a huge, expandable active volcano.

Forza Horizon 5 is available from day one on the Xbox Games Pass Ultimate. It’s available on Telstra’s Xbox All Access.

Tips for getting started with Forza Horizon 5

Here’s what you need to know before you start:

Make the settings correctly

By default, you will be given the opportunity to fine-tune the very fine-grained settings for how to drive in the Horizon. I skip this step whenever I enter a new game, but by spending a little extra time preparing, it’s an alternative to Horizon.

The tutorials are very unaffected and really fun to fly. In each mini-race before the Horizon Festival begins, you can fine-tune and adjust the settings to get the most out of your controller of choice.

Drive test races, make further tweaks, drive another race and get the most out of your car so you can unlock these important podium finishes.

Know the car

Forza Horizon 5 has a lot of cars. For example, there are many.

Forza Horizon 5 has 500 cars, from rally cars to classic cars. EV to hypercar.And more may be added

It’s worth looking at the list of Forza Horizon 5 cars to really see what’s offered.

Looking at the price list, you can set the goal of which car you want to buy first. As my first treat, the proud owner of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in rose gold, the boy drives it. Is it an ordinary car? Yes, but it also has a huge acceleration and AWD system, so it’s perfect for navigating the map.

Each car is also suitable for different races. Just because your Ferrari goes to vrroom doesn’t mean you should use it for every race. Sometimes Ford Focus RS will make your job even better!

Level up and rotate the wheel

Leveling up not only earns credit (screams at level 137 friends who see me driving), but also earns Wheelspins for in-game rewards.

Some perks, such as the legendary car builds exclusive to Forza, can only be earned and cannot be purchased. So it’s a big benefit for you to rotate the wheel as much as possible!

There are many ways to level up in Horizon, but not all are number one in the race. You can set the map to highlight only XP bonus boards that can be shattered for additional points, or use the skill points you have earned to earn additional XP or another free wheel spin!

Customize, customize, customize

Want to blow up the entire car and customize all the panels? OK.

How about fine-tuning all the moving parts before the race? Has completed.

The number of cars in the Personal 5 is outweighed only by the number of customizable options.

You can even name yourself in the Forza Horizon modding community by designing your own raps and decals that other players can download.

Shout (obviously) to the Australian who created the HSV Maroo’s Bunnings Warehouse rap. Please enjoy the song by removing it from your head all day long.

Real estate becomes a reality

Don’t postpone visiting the Forza Horizon 5 home and do what I did.

Each home offers its own abilities like regular skill point boosters via in-game radio stations.

But the really best unlock is a $ 2 million home that unlocks free fast trips across the map. If you don’t have much time to spend on Holiday, like me, it’s a big investment.

Mobile with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)

I’ve talked a lot about great new games on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) lately, and Forza Horizon 5 is probably the title that best describes it.

Telstra’s Xbox All Access allows you to load Forza Horizon 5 on the go using cloud gaming (beta).

Horizon has been beautifully transformed into a mobile platform and really shines on big screen Telstra 5G-enabled smartphones.

Someone on our team is burning rubber on the go through the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3 and its revelations!

Telstra Exchange has introduced some of the best accessories for cloud gaming on the go.

Luke Hopewell

Senior Specialist Writer-Telstra

Luke Hopewell is an editor, technical expert and senior specialist writer for Telstra Exchange. Luke joined Telstra in 2019 and has the privilege of helping bring the story to life in a unique and human way. He was previously the editor of Twitter Australia and the editor of the cult tech site Gizmodo. For over a decade, Luke’s passion for technology has always driven him to look for the latest gadgets and game changers and help others understand how it all works. In another life, he was a cybersecurity expert and sought to educate people on how to stay safe online. When he’s not writing, he goes outdoors and strokes all the lovely dogs he encounters.

