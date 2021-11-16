Google introduces games optimized for Pixel 6 on the Play Store





Google demoed a new “Game Dashboard” as part of Android 12 earlier this year, but so far it has only been deployed on two selected devices, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Designed to provide some tools and optimization settings, we’ve been waiting for these flagships to take full advantage of their improved fidelity and battery usage. In a new category of Play Store, it looks like it’s finally happening.

Some Pixel 6 users are on the Play Store[ゲーム]On the tab[Pixel 6向けに最適化]I’m finding a category and showing some games that take advantage of all the features provided by Google’s new hardware (via 9to5Google). The description of the list is rather vague and is a promising title “improve performance or save power”. Some games are recognizable, such as Asphalt 9, Minecraft, League of Legends: Wildlift, and the infamous Raid: Shadow Legend, but most titles fall into the casual or sports category. There are a lot of two different takes, Scrabble, Temple Run 2, and Ludo, but nothing to expect to push Pixel 6 to the limits of the game.

The only requirement to add a game to this list is to add support for Google’s Game Mode API. Currently, it’s one of the Android 12 features unique to Pixel smartphones. Mishaal Rahman pointed out on Twitter that it is not available in the AOSP variant of Android 12. So don’t expect system-level game modes to arrive on devices other than the Pixel soon. Thankfully, at this point, most other major manufacturers have similar capabilities.

Once Pixel 6 is enabled, all games will have access to the Pixel 6 dashboard (you can tap the floating action button on the screen to access it), but the optimization settings for apps that don’t support the required API. Is grayed out. All games use the “standard” setting by default, but you can prioritize performance or battery savings for titles on Google’s list.

If you’re using Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, go to the Google Play Store[ゲーム]You can find these optimized titles by scrolling through the tabs.

