



From track-based surveillance capitalism to street-level government surveillance, domination of several large platforms that choke innovation, and increased pressure from authoritarian governments to control our actions, technology is with our lives. It seems that we see Gistopia’s story everywhere about its impact on the future. See and say that the landscape can feel dark. While it is important to clarify and clarify these issues, it is also important to imagine and build a better future. That’s where the new podcast comes in.

How to fix the EFF Internet podcast provides a better way. Through curious conversations with law and technology guru, we seek creative solutions to some of today’s biggest technology challenges.

After tens of thousands of listeners participated in the Pilot Miniseries last year, the full season has begun and conversations continue. Listen today to get in-depth information on key technology issues and join the movement working to build a better technology future.

EFF is deeply grateful to the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for their support of the Public Understanding Program for Science and Technology. Without this program, this podcast wouldn’t be possible.

Delon Weber, Vice President and Program Director of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, is proud to partner with EFF to support this new podcast. How to fix the Internet brings an unprecedented level of expertise and practical advice to one of the most complex and urgent problems of our technological age.

Together with hosts Cindy Corn and Danny O’Brien, this season it has countered software patent trolls, empowering communities to confront privacy and security, creating and digitizing networks, phones, devices and a thriving social media community. Protecting financial privacy in the world of payments.

Last year, we piloted the EFF podcast concept in a 6-episode miniseries of the same name. Not only was it successful, it had an audience of tens of thousands, but it also started a conversation. At the end of each episode, we asked how to fix the internet and asked directly from listeners what they would do to build a better future. From technical solutions to policy amendments, people around the world have thoughtful answers to what we have discussed and that tomorrow’s Internet will be more vibrant, equitable, decentralized and free. I sent you my own idea of ​​how you want it. For this season’s kick-off, we want to continue the conversation with the invitation open. Send us ideas and suggestions for improving the digital world to [email protected]

Our goal is to start imagining what the world will look like when technology better supports the power and choice of our users. It looks at how the modern Internet is rooted in power imbalances, instability, and surveillance advertising in a way that has a significant impact on the ability to access information, private conversations, and interconnects. Means. But instead of repeating everything that is wrong with the Internet today, we also focus on practical and ideal solutions that help provide a better path for tech users.

We also recognize that there is no consensus on what the technology problem is, there is more than one problem, and no one can completely solve the technology problem. Through this podcast, we’re looking for different solutions, rather than just one policy solution. We believe there are many ways to get it right.

We were thrilled to be able to provide this podcast conversation and it was an opportunity for us all to think together about how to build a better future. Please join us. Podcasts are available today on your favorite podcast player.

About the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is a New York-based philanthropic non-profit organization that provides grants in three areas: science, technology, and economics. Quality and diversity of scientific institutions; Citizens’ involvement in science. The Sloan Program in Public Understanding of Science and Technology supports books, radio, movies, television, theater and new media to reach a wide range of non-professional audiences. For more information, please visit Sloan.org or follow the Foundation on Twitter and Facebook at @SloanPublic.

