Bay Area pulls the world out for climate change VC capital





World leaders gathered last week in Glasgow, Scotland for the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, but the real impetus for clean, climate-fighting technology is right here in the Bay Area, abundant. was.

Bay Area climate technology is attracting more venture capital investment than any other technology hub in the world, according to new reports from London & Partners and Dealroom.co. In fact, Bay Area start-ups are leading by a large margin. From 2016 to 2021, the Bay Area raised $ 19 billion in climate technology investment, followed by Shanghai at $ 7.8 billion and the Greater Los Angeles area at $ 6.8 billion. The Bay Area also leads in the number of rounds procured by climate technology start-ups, with 69 rounds procured in 2021 showing active early stage interest. This was followed by 40 rounds in London and 24 rounds in Berlin.

According to data from UK companies, the San Francisco Bay Area attracts more VC investment in clean technology than any other technology hub in the world. (Courtesy: London & Partners and Dealroom.co)

David Callaway, who founded the market-centric environmental newsletter Callaway Climate Insights last year, said that Bay Area tech companies are now so much because their investment in the environment, society and governance, or their view of ESG, has changed significantly. It states that it is raising capital.

“For a long time, climate change was portrayed as something we had to sacrifice,” he said. “Starting to position the fight against climate change as an investment opportunity can help the world and make money, which makes it much more sexy.”

Part of the reason Bay Area is leading the way in investing in climate technology is that many of the innovations that have made ESGs “more sexy” are happening here as well. One obvious example is Tesla, which was headquartered in Palo Alto until last month. It is commendable to change the perception of electric vehicles from heavy and impractical machines to sophisticated luxury products.

Bay area-based carbon storage companies also utilize a number of venture capital firms. For example, Blue Planet, a company that converts carbon dioxide gas into synthetic limestone for gravel and concrete, has secured more than $ 9.3 million from Chevron and San Francisco companies For Good Ventures. This technology is attractive in that it helps to actively reverse carbon dioxide emissions from other industries, such as crude oil refining.

Most of the US venture capital is concentrated in the Bay Area in the first place, and the US as a whole invests in ESG more than other competitors. Between 2016 and 2021, the United States invested $ 48 billion in ESG, followed by China at $ 18.6 billion and Sweden at $ 5.8 billion.

Investment in global climate technology has skyrocketed over the last five years. (Courtesy: London & Partners and Dealroom.co)

Callaway states that ESG remains a “niche” for major bay area companies like Andreeseen Horowitz, who are investing in a wide range of innovations. These companies are slowly moving towards increasing their investment in climate technology as the technology itself has proven to have a more promising return on investment.

However, some Bay Area companies are accelerating this trend with large investments in ESG. For example, San Francisco Prelude Ventures is a major fund in the ESG sector, but companies such as Sequoia Capital and Google Ventures have shown considerable interest in ESG in recent years. At the same time, notable social interest funds such as Breakthrough Energy Ventures (technically Washington-based Bill Gates’ well-known sustainability fund) are Bay Area climate technology companies such as Lilac Solutions and Pachama. I have a large investment in.

Callaway states that this is a new trend as well as a long recovery for venture capital. American venture capitalists were burned in the so-called “Great Depression” of 2008 after doubling their investment in clean tech between 2005 and 2007. Investment in clean technology continued to lag after the economy began to recover. Cambridge Associates estimates that investment in this sector fell to $ 10.9 billion between 2010 and 2013, after hitting a high of $ 19 billion between 2005 and 2009. “Lose money” in 2013.

Trendy technologies like Tesla cars have helped turn the tide. Government regulations, especially those that include funding for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, such as Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan, have also helped. However, the maximum acceleration occurred in 2020, mainly due to COVID-19. Just as the reduction in traffic helped many people listen to the sounds of songbirds, nature-generated viruses also reminded investors of the importance of creating peace with the planet. Investment increased from $ 8.4 billion to $ 17 billion between 2019 and 2021, according to a London & Partners report.

It is the combination of all these factors that encourages venture capital to invest more in climate technology. Callaway says the investment is “beyond the manufacturing-based companies solar and wind, what’s the next big tech solution?” “The Bay Area was, of course, tuned to take the lead.”

