Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass is too dirty, some players say





According to one analyst, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer service was released early and achieved 272,586 concurrent players on Steam. This is the largest Xbox Game Studios title I’ve ever seen on Valve’s storefront. Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass has received some criticism while everyone is having a good time, including the respected Deputy Editor-in-Chief of this orange site.

Players have expressed concern on Reddit and Twitter that the Battle Pass feels a bit moody and slow. “It’s been three hours, but I could hardly level up once,” says one fan. “I know it’s in beta, and they talked about improving this in the future, but use a grain of sand equivalent of a grain of sand that is a less effective weapon / vehicle for XP. I’m really disappointed. I want to get XP for the in-game medals and get more from the challenge. Anyway, the game is absolutely amazing. Happy Hunting, Spartan! “

One of the most popular solutions players offer is to give people experience points to play a match. Points are earned from winning rather than losing. “The challenge should be bonus XP, not primary,” another player suggests. “I want an incentive to play the game. The essential challenge of enforcing a playstyle undermines it.”

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is still in beta, so things can change as developers receive feedback. We’re asking Microsoft and 343 Industries for comment, and we’ll update this story if we get a reply.

343 Industries is adding a new Battle Pass to Halo Infinite at the start of each season. The current season will end in May 2022, but the Battle Pass will remain and the reward tracks you choose will benefit from the seasonal experience.

When it comes to rewards, you get regular cosmetics. 343 Industries explains that you can get some perks for free, but you’ll have to pay for the premium version to buy more merchandise. Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass comes with customization options such as Spartans, vehicles, and weapons. But don’t worry. You won’t see the Master Chief do dental floss right away.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer FPS

There are other paid options besides reward tracks. In fact, Halo Infinite’s first legendary skin is $ 20. The full release date of Halo Infinite with the campaign will have to wait until December 9th, but there is plenty of time to clarify the goal.

