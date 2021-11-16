What you need to know about coronavirus now





After a local outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, on November 11, 2021, security guards in protective clothing are guarding the area around the house.Reuters / Thomas Peter

November 16th (Reuters)-What you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Delta dominates and scientists monitor anxious offspring

Delta variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus now account for almost all coronavirus infections worldwide, and viral experts are carefully observing their evolution and looking for signs of mutation.

According to WHO, Delta occupies 99.5% of all genomic sequences reported in public databases and “surpasses” other variants in most countries. A key exception is South America, where the Delta is more gradual and a significant proportion of other variants previously considered to be potentially global threats, especially gamma, lambda, and mu. Occupies.read more

Germany may require COVID testing or vaccines on public transport

Want to catch a bus or train in Germany? The country is up to date in Europe and immediately submits negative COVID-19 testing or vaccination or evidence of recent recovery to consider drastic measures to address the new surge in cases in the region. You may have to do it.

The centre-left Social Democratic Party, Greens, and the FDP of the professional business said on Monday that they would put strict measures on the bill to deal with the outbreak, under parliamentary consideration. According to the three-party policy document, negative COVID-19 tests, or so-called 3G rules that require proof of recovery or vaccination, should apply to public transport and the workplace. It was unclear how they would be enforced.read more

Get the COVID-19 vaccine safely and get the flu shot together

According to a report released Thursday at Lancet, it is safe to administer the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines to patients at the same time, which may increase vaccination rates.

Researchers randomly assigned 697 adult volunteers, either the mRNA vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech or the viral vector vaccine from AstraZeneca / Oxford, and one of the three influenza vaccines for the 2020-2021 season or placebo. I received.

Studies have shown that most responses to shots were mild or moderate, and antibody responses to the vaccine were not adversely affected by taking two shots at a time.

Providing both vaccines in a single appointment “reduces the burden of medical services for vaccine delivery, providing timely vaccination and protection from COVID-19 and influenza for those in need. It should be possible, “the research team concluded.read more

Indian Doctor Reddies is open to making Pfizer pills

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, one of the few Indian pharmaceutical companies licensed to produce the new COVID-19 pills developed by Merck, said it was open to producing similar pills from Pfizer on Monday. ..

Unlike vaccines, new drugs that can be used to treat patients with coronavirus infections are expected to have a huge market. Merck has licensed manufacturers in developing countries to ensure a rapid global supply, and companies expect Pfizer to do the same.read more

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the world needs to improve research on viral origin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the world needs better preparations to investigate the origin of the disease and welcomed the creation of a new World Health Organization advisory group on dangerous pathogens.

In the same speech, she also expressed support for more credible funding to the United Nations Health Organization and said she supported the creation of an international pandemic treaty.read more

Edited by Karishma Singh.Edited by Sam Holmes

