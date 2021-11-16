Do I need to use Apple’s iPhone upgrade program?





If you’re always looking for the latest and greatest iPhone, you’re probably familiar with the iPhone upgrade program. Apple launched it in 2015 as a way to offer customers a new iPhone on the launch date while saving money by trading in the old iPhone.

But how does it work and is it worth using?

How does the iPhone upgrade program work?

If you are new to the iPhone upgrade program, simply order a new iPhone here. Choose which of the four new iPhones (iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max) to use, which color and storage configuration to use, and then choose the payment method. .. You can pay the full amount of your iPhone with a single quick hit or for 24 months.

If you’re already enrolled in the iPhone upgrade program, simply sign in to your account and when ordering a new iPhone model, after selecting a carrier (or if you don’t have one), choose a carrier. You have the option to ask. Part of the upgrade program. Then follow the instructions to complete your order. Then another box will be shipped to your home. It can take up to 2 weeks (14 days) to return to Apple using the included shipping label.

Should I pay the iPhone monthly or in full?

When ordering through the iPhone Upgrade Program, you have two options: prepayment and fall, or 24-month payment. Here’s what you need to know:

Option # 1: Pay full iPhone

If you pay in full with a new iPhone prepayment, you own it. And if you trade in last year’s iPhone to Apple 12 months after the new iPhone goes on sale, the trade-in price will be deducted from the price of the new iPhone. Trade-in prices for older iPhones vary by model (and usage), but are typically between 40% and 50% of the amount paid.

For example, if you bought the iPhone 12 for $ 799, the trade-in price would be about $ 450. Therefore, when you upgrade to the iPhone 13, Apple will deduct $ 450 from the $ 799 price tag. This means that you paid about $ 1,148 in the process of owning the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Option # 2: Pay iPhone for 24 months or more

If you don’t want to pay the full amount of your iPhone in advance, you have the option of paying for your iPhone for 24 months (2 years). Monthly charges vary depending on the iPhone model you choose (from $ 29 / month for the iPhone 13 mini to $ 46 / month for the iPhone 13 Pro Max). So when the new iPhone goes on sale the following year, it looks like this: You’re paying half the cost of your current iPhone.

Replacing your current iPhone with a new model will switch to the new 24-month pricing cycle and start paying for your new iPhone. The final price will be the same, but not much better than if you bought the iPhone completely.

For example (and using the same example above), if you buy the iPhone 12 for $ 33.29 / month and decide to upgrade to the iPhone 13 when it goes on sale 12 months later, you’ll pay about $ 399.48. increase. For iPhone 12, switch to pay $ 33.29 / per month for iPhone 13. For this discussion, suppose you decide to pay the full amount for 24 months without upgrading to the iPhone 14. I paid a total of about $ 1,198 for two iPhones.

This means that in the long run, the upgrade program has a slight advantage if you pay the full amount of your iPhone instead of the monthly installments.

If you’re the type who wants a new iPhone on the launch date, Apple’s upgrade program may be right for you.

Advantages of iPhone Upgrade Program

Buying a new iPhone through Apple’s iPhone upgrade program has several major benefits.

First and foremost, it guarantees you get almost half of what you paid for your old iPhone. If you’re supposed to trade in your old iPhone to Apple and haven’t participated in the upgrade program, you’ll get significantly less. High-tech hardware will be depreciated quickly.

The second big advantage of using the iPhone upgrade program is that it includes a 2-year Apple Care + warranty and can handle up to 2 accidents. For example, if you drop your iPhone and the screen cracks or the buttons break, Apple will repair it for free (or for a small fee).

Signing up for the upgrade program doesn’t mean you need to upgrade your iPhone every year. For example, if you have an iPhone 12 and you’re not surprised by the iPhone 13, you can wait and you’ll have full ownership of the iPhone 12 by the following year (because you paid a 24-month subscription fee). ) And Apple Care + has expired and needs to be upgraded. Now that the iPhone 12 is two years ago (when the iPhone 14 was released), you don’t get much trade value, but you can still get a good deal.

Why you don’t want to participate in the iPhone upgrade program

The main reason not to participate in the iPhone upgrade program is if you are not the person who needs the latest and greatest iPhone every year. In reality, the iPhone upgrade program can bring you considerable benefits, but it’s still expensive. And the vast majority of people don’t get a new smartphone every year. In fact, it’s common to keep the same smartphone for several years before upgrading.

Another drawback is that the iPhone upgrade program is locked to a 24-month subscription. Unless you upgrade to a new iPhone after 12 months. So if you get the latest Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy smartphone and decide to return your iPhone in the middle of payment, you’re out of luck.

