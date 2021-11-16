U.S. Hypocrite to Condemn ASAT Weapon Testing of Anti-Satellite Weapons





View from SpaceX Crew Dragon SpaceX Crew-1 International Space Station and the company’s SpaceX Crew-1 Resilience as the capsule approaches docking on April 24, 2021.

NASA TV

Russian troops destroyed a malfunctioning satellite on Monday, throwing debris into low earth orbit and evacuating to the space station as the clouds of wreckage passed.

Pentagon, State Department, and NASA U.S. officials have accused Russia’s anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) test of being “reckless” and “dangerous,” and the U.S. Space Force has generated more than 1,500 debris. I confirmed that. This test destroyed the former Soviet-era Cosmos 1408 spy satellite.

“Russia has shown that it deliberately ignores the security, security, stability, and long-term sustainability of all nations’ space territories,” said James Dickinson, commander of the U.S. Space Force. Said in a statement.

However, Russian troops called the U.S. response “hypocritical,” and in a statement translated by NBC, the “resulting fragments” of the ASAT test “did not threaten orbiting stations or spacecraft, and in the future. I know for sure that it won’t bring anything. ” And space activity. “

The United States and Russia, as well as India and China, have previously destroyed their own satellites in ASAT tests. The United States recently conducted an ASAT test in 2008, but Russia called for the Air Force to test the X-37 spacecraft on Tuesday as an indication that the Pentagon is “actively developing” space weapons. I did.

Industry experts believe that the debris field created by Russia’s latest ASAT test will remain in orbit for years, creating a threat to other spacecraft. Planet, an earth imaging company with more than 140 small satellites in low earth orbit, has emphasized that Russia’s ASAT test will make it the fourth country to “blow up its satellites from missiles in the last 15 years.”

NASA confirmed that the International Space Station began emergency measures on Monday and closed the ISS hatch while the crew was evacuating. According to NASA, the ISS “passes or is near” the debris field every 90 minutes.

“Russia is unlikely to endanger not only American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own astronauts,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “.

