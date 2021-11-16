Fans love Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, but hate Battle Pass





Did you just aim for a nail-piercing victory in a big team battle slayer match? Would you like to hit your fellow Sparta’s head with a burning skull with an odd ball? Do you want to capture a lot of goals with total control and put a big number on the board so that all PVP buddies can see it? The Halo Infinites Battle Pass is irrelevant. It’s not looking at you I’m sorry, but there are no points.

The Halo Infinites Multiplayer Surprise Soft Launch was a huge hit last night with over 200,000 concurrent posts on Steam alone, widely acclaimed for its feel, balance and fun. However, that battle pass may be one exception. That is certainly the maximum. This is because, unlike almost every other Battle Pass player you’re used to, the progress of Halo Infinites is tightly controlled by completing the challenge. If other games reward you simply by playing, the latest 343 Industries fully realizes vague and unnatural feats, such as killing 15 enemy Spartans with a PVP sidekick pistol.

Players have daily and weekly challenges to tackle during each session. Most of the XP comes from the weekly ones, and when combined, you get about 5 levels of progress in the Battle Pass. Some are as simple as winning a match in a particular mode. Others are a little more chore. There’s nothing wrong with flattening the five enemy Spartans with PVP repulsors, but adjusting the overall grind to avoid these challenges will make you lose the fun of playing Halo.

As a result, you can make a great round of Capture the Flag, stealing the last ditch and inching your enemies while working overtime, and you can hardly see the XP meter on the Battle Pass creeping forward. It took only a few games for something to get stuck deep in the lizard part of the gamer’s brain and start crying in pain. And I’m not alone. There is a consensus. This shit is the worst.

Screenshot: Microsoft

The current system is stingy, and as a standalone free-to-play mode, it’s hard to separate from the fact that Halo Infinites multiplayer is fully supported by microtransactions. Of course, you can rank up your Battle Pass by simply removing your credit card (if you need a premium tier that includes a full slate of seasonal rewards, you’ll have to do that anyway). The first season of Halo Infinites will continue until May. This is also why the grind feels like it’s burning slowly as it does now.

But apart from economics, this current setting is not interesting. Most games have found a way to make weekly challenges more bonuses than the basis of progress. And many of them really nailed the level-up screen at the end of the match. Call of Duty: Warzones reward screens may be overkill, but they certainly feel better than the rigorous greetings Halo Infinite currently offers. The end of those games isn’t like Christmas, it feels like my late Polish immigrant grandfather gave me four-quarters to scrape the leaves, but he gave me nickel. I intended to give them back so I got them back. I come to big team battles for a lot of things, but hard work and frugality lessons aren’t one of them.

343 Industries expected these criticisms to return during previous test flights and promised that the system would continue to evolve. In September, the team heard community feedback that they needed more progress options, such as Match XP to feed on the Battle Pass and a completely independent incremental system to win SR152 on Halo 5: Guardians. I am. Expanding the offering of multiplayer progression is something the team is actively exploring and looking forward to continuing to evolve the experience in future seasons after its release.

That’s good news. If the future season isn’t six months away, the news will be even better.

