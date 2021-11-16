Don’t Let Halo Infinite You forget about adding a great new game pass





Soon you will be able to play relentless action-RPG Mortal Shell screenshots via cloud gaming: Cold Symmetry

Believe it or not, there are other games on the Xbox that don’t start with Halo and end with Infinite. Over the next two weeks, Microsoft will add more than 10 games to the Xbox Game Pass. Here’s what surprised me: I’ve seen these developments like hawks for several years. I can remember, for the first time, all future additions will be available via Xbox cloud gaming:

November 16th

Dead Space, via EA Play (cloud) Dragon Age: Origins, via EA Play (cloud)

November 17th

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, PC)

November 18th

Exo One (cloud, console, PC) Fae Tactics (cloud, console, PC) My Friend Pedro (cloud, console, PC) UnDungeon (cloud, console, PC)

November 23

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC) Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, PC)

November 30

Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

The push of the platform to cloud gaming has been apparent for some time, and Xbox head Phil Spencer has recently been talking about overtime. Yesterday, the airy, but nevertheless interesting UK GQ profile detailed Microsoft’s push to technology. Cloud gaming options for Xbox games were first available in 2019, but are expanding rapidly in the coming months. For some Xbox users, you can now stream the game directly on your console. Soon, similar options will be available on your smart TV. And you can already do it on your mobile device with various results.

Spencer told Axios Gaming that at some point in the future, due to the number of mobile phones, more people will join the Xbox community on mobile than any other device.

But nothing can stop infinite cancellations. The following will leave the Xbox Game Pass library as of November 30th.

Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console, PC) FIFA 19 (Console and PC) Football Manager 2021 (PC) Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console, PC) Haven (Cloud, Console, PC) Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Console, PC) )) Morkredd (Cloud, Console, PC) Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

And on December 8th, the same day as the official full release of Halo Infinites, Destiny 2: Beyond Lighta is no longer available on the Game Pass as an extension to the very popular loot shooter made by the original manufacturer of Halowill. The other two major Destiny 2 extensions, Forsaken and Shadowkeep, are still playable (and don’t seem to go anywhere). It will be free to all players abandoned after December 7th before disappearing into the February void.

