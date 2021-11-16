More than just another zombie game





Screenshot: Techland

Dying Light 2 has been announced at E3 2018. Since then, much has happened in the three years. This includes multiple delays and withdrawal from RPG writer / designer Chris Avellone’s project following sexual harassment allegations. It is currently scheduled for release in February 2022 (along with many other games). DyingLight 2 is just around the corner, and I’m finally able to play the game for about four hours in early preview. Yes, this is an open world zombie game like the original in 2015, but Dying Light 2 seems to be more interested in living than the dead. It may help you to be alive more than many other zombie rombies.

In Dying Light 2, players jump into the (probably) stinky boots of Aiden, an outsider exploring the city. This is where humanity is returning, but there aren’t many modern technologies to help. That’s why developer Techland calls the world of Dying Light 2 the modern dark ages. While working with various factions and survivors, you are looking for your sister. Sometimes you hide your true motivation. This means that you spend a lot of time talking to and interacting with others on Dying Light 2. Zombies are still lurking, but most of the game focuses on human politics, ethics, and conflict against the backdrop of deadly zombie apocalypse.

Screenshot: Techland

While the original game had a share of the story focused on NPCs, Dying Light 2 actually doubled, and thankfully improved voice acting, writing, and performance. The early conflict involved two large, ideologically opposed groups of survivors fighting for water, and by the end of my preview I had to make a difficult decision. Knowing that this was just a preview save, I never went back. I felt hesitated for more than a minute because I felt I was investing in the character and its conflict. Pretty impressive, Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 also includes small decisions, such as the need to select different dialogue options and plans for many quests. Most of these don’t feel like a big change in the world, but the characters responded to my choices and the quests changed depending on what I did and what I didn’t say.

But to be clear, Dying Light 2 is still a big all-action game full of zombies and loot. And basically, you can skip all well-written and performed cutscenes and focus on Zed Kirin. I’m a big fan of the original game, but when I went back before this preview, I remembered that sometimes I felt light and floating combat. In Dying Light 2, the attack feels heavy and it seems to improve the connection with the enemy. Blocking, avoiding, and shattering all appear heavier and grounded, resulting in a more dangerous and satisfying battle.

Screenshot: Techland

Parkour was another big part of Dying Light and a bigger aspect of the sequel. You can still climb almost anything and fly around like an undead bunny, but like combat, it all feels a bit more grounded and stable. There is also a new stamina feature. Some people don’t enjoy stamina meters, but I think it will help make Dying Light 2s Parker gameplay more meaningful and rewarding. You can’t climb the tallest building without thinking, but you’ll have to solve puzzles to stop and regain your stamina. Eventually, you’ll be able to upgrade your stamina to gain more freedom to climb, but with restrictions, exploration can feel more like a series of puzzles than just running around Willinily.

Another major change is the introduction of armor and garment loot. In the first game, loot consisted only of weapons and craft supplies. In Dying Light 2, you can find helmets, hats, boots, armor chest plates, shirts, trousers, shoes and more. In the first game, Id eventually had some really good weapons and opened the chest just to find more weapons, but most of them weren’t that good. I think the loot variety added to DL2 will help make exploring unobtrusive places more rewarding and exciting.

Screenshot: Techland

Dying Light 2 is scary and dangerous at night in the game. This was the first game, but once I got a decent weapon and knew that big and bad enemies could easily be ignored, I could quickly simplify the night section. With this time-out, developers seem eager to make sure the night is a truly deadly and horrifying experience. On the moonlit streets of DL2, I saw more zombies than I’ve ever seen on Dying Light 1. Similarly, more mutated enemies who quickly chase after spawning at night. Dying Light 2 also features less resources and healing items, at least in my few hours, tricky and nerve-wracking night survival. Combined with the improved parkour, I had a lot of fun with ah shit, I was screwed in! Some way.

Read more: Dying Light, 6-year-old game, get free DLC

While playing the preview, one of the PR guys informed me that the time was up. I noticed that the four hours went fast and I hadn’t even reached the second area of ​​the demo. I asked about it, and many were told that they were at a loss to explore and explore just in the first area. Between humans and their drama, and all the loot you find, I get it. It’s very easy to lose yourself in the world of human-centered Dying Light 2.

We are excited to play more Dying Light 2 on February 4, 2022 (finally) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. If the final game can continue to focus on humans and provide large areas to explore and difficult decisions, it can be really special and more than just another zombie game. And God knows, we don’t need many of them at this point.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/dying-light-2-is-more-focused-on-the-living-than-the-un-1848062254 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos