This new technology can make affordable green hydrogen





The former golf courses on the 1st and 2nd holes in Lancaster, California now have a huge number of mirrors, and the former clubhouse is now a manufacturing plant. Renewable energy start-up Heliogen is using this site to test new solar technologies that generate both electricity and steam from solar power.

[Photo: courtesy Heliogen/Bloom Energy]The latest demonstration in collaboration with fuel cell company Bloom Energy shows a new way to make “green” hydrogen (called when the electricity used in the process comes from renewable energy). This technology could ultimately help make its hydrogen cheaper than natural gas and allow fuel to be used from powering airplanes and cargo ships to heating homes.

In the field of mirrors at Heliogen’s demonstration site, “these mirrors act like large computer-controlled magnifying glass,” said Bill Gross, founder and CEO of Heliogen. Directed by artificial intelligence, the mirrors reflect light onto the top of the tower, which the company calls a “solar refinery,” creating very high temperatures and sending hot air to rock tanks on the ground that store heat. This system allows solar power to be stored at an affordable price, which is one of the challenges of traditional solar power: the sun is not illuminated 24 hours a day and the battery is still relatively expensive. Resolve the fact. However, this technology also produces low-cost steam, which makes it possible to produce hydrogen in new ways.

[Photo: courtesy Heliogen/Bloom Energy]Hydrogen has great potential when used in trucks and jets because it does not emit greenhouse gases when burned. Venkat Venkataraman, CTO of Bloom Energy, said: “And the consensus is clear. Without hydrogen, there is no way to reach a net zero future.”

But now, most hydrogen is made from natural gas through a process that releases CO2 when hydrogen atoms are extracted from natural gas. In the first place, when gas is extracted, methane is also released. “Green” hydrogen, made by breaking down water with renewable energy, does not emit pollutants, but it uses a lot of energy and is so far too expensive for widespread use.

“We combine electricity with this hot steam to break down water,” Gross says. “And that leads to a breakthrough in efficiency and ultimately a breakthrough in price.” This technology uses steam, which uses less power and improves efficiency by as much as 45%. increase. And because it can run all night, “you can amortize the cost of the electrolytic cell in 24 hours instead of more than 6 hours a day,” he says. “And that 4 to 1 better depreciation leads to lower cost hydrogen.”

[Image: courtesy Heliogen/Bloom Energy]Bloom’s high-efficiency electrolyzer is a machine that breaks down water into hydrogen and oxygen and is designed to use both electricity and steam. It can also be used in other environments that produce steam, such as nuclear power plants, Bloom said. (Hydrogen produced by nuclear power is called “pink” instead of green in the color spectrum used in industry terminology.) The company also said that carbon capture and separation technology would enable carbon neutral production. As stated, we plan to continue using fossil-based hydrogen. , And claims that hydrogen needs to be produced from a variety of sources to scale up. However, concentrating solar power can meet the rapidly growing demand for green hydrogen.

The next step is to prepare the technology for early customers such as Woodside Energy, an Australian natural gas producer that is currently shipping gas to countries like Japan. “Because it’s a molecule, green hydrogen can be put on board,” Gross says. “You can’t put electrons on a ship. You can’t make solar energy in the Australian desert and move those electrons to Japan.” Green Hydrogen can ultimately make renewable energy transportable. He says he will.

Green hydrogen is produced in the most ideal locations for solar power, such as Australia and Arizona, and shipped to other locations with low sunlight. “That’s what we really need to power the planet,” he says. “Because not everyone is in the sun like California, Australia and Morocco. But not everyone has train lines and shipping companies. That’s what we now fuel. How to move it. “

Making technology cost-competitive with natural gas is just a matter of scaling up over time, Gross said. After a small demonstration at Lancaster covering 2 acres, the next site will be a full size 100 acre module. “By building it repeatedly, it’s financially okay,” he says.

Then, green hydrogen may become widespread. Batteries are suitable for some applications such as electric vehicles, but not yet suitable for long-distance transport on large vehicles such as ships and planes. Green hydrogen can also be used in steel and cement plants to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in production. “Hydrogen will someday be cheaper than natural gas, so we can use it to power everything,” Gross says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90696748/this-new-tech-could-make-hydrogen-an-affordable-clean-fuel-for-planes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos