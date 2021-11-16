10 Reasons Google Workspace Is Worth Upgrading





Published November 16, 2021

Even if your team uses Gmail or Google Duo to talk to friends and family, or use Google Drive to share documents and presentations with colleagues, your team may already be communicating through Google. .. Consumer versions of these apps make it easy for teams to communicate and collaborate and are free. So why do small businesses need to upgrade to Google Workspace (formerly G Suite for Business)?

Simply put, Google Workspace gives your organization more control and functionality, protecting your documents and data, collaborating more effectively, and leveraging advanced features and programs to bring your team to life like never before. You can get more information faster, more cooperatively.

Google Workspace helps you experience the benefits of true digital transformation, including the ability to work in new ways that support hybrid and remote work environments. Here are 10 reasons to sign up today:

1. Use branded email via Gmail client

With Google Workspace, you get all the features, reliability, and ease of use of Gmail, but it’s branded by your organization’s domain name. For employees, it’s the same user experience you’re already used to with consumer Gmail, so you can easily switch between a personal account and a work account. For employers, this is a premium enterprise-grade email that you can control and protect without having to maintain an email server, and you can easily add or remove users depending on the size of your business.

In addition, each user can have up to 30 alias accounts, so the same user can receive the same email at jane.doe @ examplecorp.com, sales @ examplecorp.com, info @ examplecorp.com.

2. Save and share unlimited files via Google Drive

Each user has a drive account where they can store notes, drafts, and other files that their teammates don’t need to access. In addition, each team can have its own team drive, allowing users to share documents and resources that other team members need to access. Of course, you can use the consumer version of the drive to share files and folders with each other, but you must first manually grant access and assign permissions to each user. Not only is this time consuming, but if the document owner forgets to include someone who needs access, that person asks for permission and waits for the document owner to check their email. is needed.

With Team Drive, everyone who needs access already has access. If an employee leaves the company, Team Drive Manager can quickly revoke access to company data. If everyone hosts and shares files from their personal Google account, don’t forget to revoke access from your previous colleagues.

Both personal and team drives come with unlimited cloud storage in Google Workspace for Enterprise. The storage capacity of Business Starter Google Workspace is limited to 30GB. This is twice the free version. There are also 2TB and 5TB options.

3. Real-time collaboration

Collaboration can be difficult, even if everyone is in the office, but it is further complicated by the increasing division of workers between the office and the various remote workplaces. Google Workspace includes a variety of collaboration apps that are specific to Business Edition or upgraded from Consumer Edition.

Real-time collaborative editing in Google Workspace allows teams to edit the same document, sheet, or slide at the same time. This eliminates the need for version control when the team is working in a remote configuration or hybrid work environment. Changes are immediate, so people can reach consensus more quickly with comments and action items based on each other’s ideas. If you still need to discuss, team members can use the team calendar to schedule meetings, do Google Meet video hangouts with no time limit, or use team chat to find out more. increase. With Google Currents, you can create your own internal social network to streamline communication across your organization, share relevant content with your employees, start discussions, and your leadership team establishes your company’s “new normal.” You can also allow employees to participate when you do.

4. Integrate Google Workspace with CRM and other third-party apps

By integrating Google Workspace with CRM and other productivity apps, teams can work seamlessly across platforms, all from within the Google Workspace app. Employees access the work app with single sign-on and don’t waste time replicating work (and data) back and forth. Your company is more productive and doesn’t have to worry about data inconsistencies or human error.

For example, CRM integration allows sales reps and customer service reps to autolog tasks, calls, meetings, and emails in Salesforce without leaving Gmail. You can also view Salesforce contacts and account insights in Google Workspace and easily bring your CRM data into Google Sheets.

5. Manage everything from the admin console

The Google Workspace admin console allows you to manage your data, users, and apps from a single portal. Intuitive dashboards allow you to add and remove users and groups, customize the user experience, manage devices, create roles, assign permissions, and configure security settings.

For example, you can block untrusted apps, apply security keys, or require two-step verification. When you log in to Google Workspace or related apps from your new computer or mobile device, Google will send you a text message containing a verification code that you must enter before you can access your company’s data. Google Workspace also comes with enhanced email scanning (checking for security threats), security analysis, and best practice recommendations to help protect your business.

6. Get enterprise-class security with endpoint management

You can use the admin console to control your Google Workspace account. You can use Endpoint Management to control which devices can access these accounts.

Google Workspace Endpoint Management allows you to quickly and massively distribute your apps to mobile devices. You can also check usage, manage security settings, and restrict access to endpoint devices. If your device is lost or stolen, you can wipe sensitive data remotely by wiping your device or account.

7. Save business data with Google Vault

Vault allows you to store as much important data as you need, even from a suspended account. You can set retention rules and holds in certain Google Workspace apps to retain user data even from deleted documents or suspended accounts. This prevents data loss when employees leave the company and helps the legal team stay ahead of potential problems.

Universal search makes it easy to find what you’re looking for in your data and export your content to a printable format when you need it. You can also use Vault to track user activity and see user searches, content views, and exports.

8. Launch a website on Google Sites

Need a website for your startup? Or are you an established company and need a new interactive way to share information with your customers and remote teams?

Sites allow teams to work together to create compelling, high-quality websites. No programming experience required. You can easily pull content from the Google Workspace app and drag and drop it onto a grid or template. You can also collaborate on projects, add comments, and manage access in the same way you do in documentation.

9. Gain productivity and insights with AI

Google Workspace leverages machine learning, natural language processing, and other forms of AI to eliminate friction, automate simple tasks, and make informed business decisions. Provides insights to the team. For example, when an employee reserves a virtual meeting on the calendar, the Google Assistant automatically finds the time and adds a room optimized for each attendee. Gmail’s Smart Compose can literally complete the text, and Nudge will notify you to reply to the message. Google Sheets is also integrated with BigQuery, giving employees the convenience of managing, analyzing, and interpreting large amounts of raw real-time data.

10. Achieve a consistent experience across devices

Google Workspace works with any internet browser, but Google Chrome offers the best experience. Users can set up a Google Chrome bookmark bar to sync Chrome across all the devices they use to access Google Workspace, optimized for whether your employer is using a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You can maintain access to your desktop.

Find more important apps to empower your growing business. Also, consider exclusive business pricing, financing, trade-in options, and other transactions, from mobile phones and tablets to monitors and memory.

