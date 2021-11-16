All Great Early Black Friday Deals Currently Available-Updated





Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for 38 (2 off)

So far, there are only two Dots, but you can also hit the code (see product page) to get another free one, so you can’t cut half the already pretty cheap products by half. This is an older pack generation and is available even if you’re not a fan of the new Obra design.

Eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner (120 Off)

Vacuum cleaners are a hassle, and robot vacuums can be exorbitantly expensive. Both of these are true. However, a branch of battery pack makers Anker and Eufy have introduced a powerful range of discounted prices and decent performance Robo options. This 11S Slim is one of the cheapest, but it offers a strong 1300Pa suction power, keeps it relatively quiet and can fight both hard floors and medium pile carpets. As the name implies, it’s also an ultra-slim condition that’s easy to store.

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell for 95 (85 off)

Adding smart technology to the doorbell seems like an obvious step in 2021. But if you can’t put someone in and classify your installation, it’s fair enough. Arlo solves this by providing a self-installable wireless video doorbell. This door cam provides 1080p video, bidirectional audio, motion detection, night vision and a built-in siren.

Shark bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner for 129 (130 off)

From robot vacuums to flashy hybrid handheld options, there are few options for cleaning up the recent turmoil. For those who crave something like the good old Henri Fover, there are cheap options like this shark. Despite its low price and simple design, it still offers modern advantages like a bagless design and an attachment that beats some pet hair. And unlike Henry, it’s not annoying.

Fitness and grooming

1,795 Hydro Rower (500 off)

I want to exercise at home, but why not take your fantasy with an expensive treadmill? Hydrow prioritizes rowing machines and switches between them. This current offer offers 500 off the regular price of rowers, cash to pay 38 monthly memberships at the bank, and access to 3,000 tasks at home. It’s not cheap, but it may be for you if you plan to row until your heart is satisfied or perhaps beats very fast.

Philips Beard Trimmer 5000 for 55 (25 off)

Beard trimmers often fall into one of two categories: plastic and cheap feel, or metal and overly heavy. The Philips 5000 Series Beard Trimmer sits in the middle of these two nasty ends of the spectrum and balances correctly. It’s accurate and, in contrast to some similar-priced rivals, is Jack of all the deals you don’t feel like waving a toy in your hand.

Oral-B Genius X for 110 (22 off)

Oral-B seems to be trying to shift some of its electric toothbrushes to a slightly metallic and feminine colorway and packaging. Therefore, the excellent Genius X, an excellent vibrating toothbrush that provides excellent cleanliness, dropped to 110 on Amazon’s early sales of Black Friday. It’s light to use, and there are also practical apps (if you’re curious). Are you looking at the end of your budget? Get the Oral-B Pro 33000 for 40.

