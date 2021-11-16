Users are reporting a frozen first-generation Google Nest Hubs The Register





Google’s NestHub users are reporting smart screen issues by comparing smart screen features to brick features.

There are other uses besides bricks, but the sudden freeze of Google Nest Hub has little purpose other than a brick.

Google Home Hub (later called Nest Hub) debuted in 2018. Very similar to Amazon’s Echo Show, the purpose of this device is to provide a visual user interface for supported smart home devices and the functionality of Google Home devices. Imagine that many are fulfilling their obligations as smart speakers and digital photo frames. It assumes they actually work.

First-generation devices were replaced by Nest Hub earlier this year. However, users of older kits are starting to report apparently strange behavior from their hardware.

Google Home (Nest) Hub, 1st Generation.Note: First generation models can be distinguished from the latter by the outer full bezel

If you look at Google’s support forums, you’ll see that the end of summer is approaching, screens freeze, and devices are experiencing a variety of issues, including factory resets and non-responsiveness to alternative power supplies and outlets.

“The Google Nest screen is frozen with the G logo. It can’t be reset from the factory,” complained one user. Another, perhaps a little more ominous, says: “My Google Nest Hub worked fine a few weeks ago.

“I restarted after a recent auto-update, but now it’s stuck on the infamous gray screen with the G logo.”

Other users have reported that the device freezes randomly. This isn’t ideal if you’ve bought an entire connected home, and it’s frustrating if your favorite crime nonfiction podcast collapses in a denowment.

Register contacted Google to see what the problem was (support staff seem to be good at procuring tickets, but not very good at dealing with real problems), but the answer is still is not.

Google’s Fuchsia operating system has begun to be adopted by devices earlier this year, replacing the Linux-based Cast OS. Some users have combined the two and the two to come up with unique results that are not fuchsia-friendly.

Posted on Google’s community forum: “I’ve confirmed that a hub device with a particular firmware revision has been bricked in a recent OS update. Similar calls from other customers with the exact same issue. It’s flooded. “

Users later reported that Google had replaced the problematic device.

Sadly, not all users seem to be so lucky. Registration leader Alan Winstanley, who is also the online editor of Practical Electronics, said:

“I’m worried that I’ll have to put my device in a bin, in which case I wouldn’t buy another Google Nest product,” he added.

If Google responds, we’ll update this part. In the meantime, the user experience of the last two months reminds us that even if the device is sold as a smart appliance, smart screen, or smart speaker, it may be something else.

After all, the apparently unsmart lighting switches on the wall are unaffected by unexpectedly updated slings and arrows.

