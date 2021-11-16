Leumi CIO states that banks need to adopt a startup ecosystem to keep up with innovation.





“Traditional banks are in the process of transitioning to technology products companies, with digital customer service and API-based B2B processes replacing branches, human services and products. If bank Leumi wants to continue to lead, the startup ecosystem. We need to hire and cooperate. We are partnering to be at the forefront of the banking industry. ” “This requires banks to open up true partnerships and partnerships with startups, because only when their dreams and speed of execution are combined with the bank’s know-how, data and customer base is a real-world breakthrough. Because you can create a typical financial product. ”

Schcolnik talked about how Leumi Bank, which will celebrate its 120th anniversary next year, was normally closed as the majority of the traditional banking industry. Using proven, commonly used plates and solutions, we developed our own systems and designed our own products.

“This approach was in line with what was considered a cybersecurity best practice. Due to strict access control and strong perimeter defense with strict network traffic inspection, it was very limited from off-campus banks. You now have access to the features, “Schcolnik explains. “In recent years, business and technology trends such as cloud computing, digital banking services, e-commerce, and open banking have made this approach inadequate for the growing need for online connectivity, but as a defensive strategy, banks Direct encrypted connections between users have become inefficient, further amplified by the main types of cyber threats targeting commercial organizations around the world, with the financial sector at the forefront of the target list. So we have more fun of our own. The forms of Palestine, Iran and Lebanon pose cyber threats that routinely target Israeli organizations and are refocusing on the financial sector. These threats , Usually represented by ransomware attacks, exploit the weakest points of an organization’s perimeter defense to infiltrate the network. Traditional perimeter defense approaches are inadequate to mitigate these threats. Covid- 19 Pandemic has dramatically accelerated this process, with the majority of customers doing remote banking and the majority of employees working from home at any given time, to virtually any financial system. Requires full remote access. ”

Schcolnik also provided another major reason to change the traditional normally closed approach. This is due to the young talent and creativity that innovations in financial services, data, AI and cybersecurity, which are all major areas affecting banks, are venture capital outside the bank and are unlikely to be found inside the bank. It is being promoted.

“I think the benefits for banks are clear, but why do related start-ups want to work with banks? I think Leumi Bank is in a unique position. Just outside the door, FinTech, Cyber. The security and AI industry is thriving. We are aiming for the world so we won’t compete with us. However, many of these startups have great ideas and huge talents, but they develop ideas and technologies. Lacking a real living banking ecosystem to do. Leumi offers startups some great benefits and potential success. ”

