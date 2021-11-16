Google brings the ability to install apps on Android TV via smartphone, User Report





Google is reportedly developing the ability to download Play Store apps from smartphones to Android TV sets. This feature has been rolled out as a server-side update and is not immediately visible to all users. However, several users are now reporting that they have received this new feature to install the app on their Android TV directly from their smartphone. This feature has been available for quite some time on the web version of Google Play, allowing you to push apps on Chromecast and Shield TV. This feature has also been extended to smartphones.

Some users have reported the emergence of this feature, which uses Reddit to download apps from smartphones for Android TV. For those who received this feature, we have placed a new option under the install button. Users can click to install on the phone or on an Android TV running under the same Google account. If the app is installed on all devices, Google will mark the app as “Installed on all devices”. Similarly, if the app is downloaded to your phone but not to your Android TV, ask the user to install the app on your TV with the install button next to the TV name.

Gadgets 360 couldn’t see what’s new on Google Play. Android police report that this is a server-side update and not all phones have immediate access to these new options. This may work on Chromecast with Google TV and compatible Android TV.

Chromecast with Google TV was announced in October with 4K HDR support and a dedicated remote control. The new Chromecast was similar to Amazon Fire TV because it has an Android TV interface as well as the ability to cast media to the TV. Supports 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, DTSX, HDR10 +, and H.265 streams up to 60fps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/apps/news/google-play-store-apps-download-android-tv-smartphones-rollout-reddit-users-report-2613192

