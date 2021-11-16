A new series of ways to fix EFFs internet podcasts tackles the most difficult problems in technology





San Francisco Did you have a problem when Twitter deletes posts from people or organizations you follow? Are you worried about protecting yourself and your community from surveillance? The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) got you at the start of today in the first season of how to fix internet podcasts, featuring conversations that can pave the way from today’s technical dystopia.

Organized by EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn and Special Advisor Danny O’Brien, “How to Fix the Internet” will help Internet users and builders break out of Big Tech’s lock-in and protect connected devices. We are working on topics that come to mind by holding texts and emails. To name a few, it’s safe from prying eyes.

This season’s episode will feature guests like comedian Marc Maron. He talks about how to marsh the podcast community with the help of the EFF and dodge trolls claiming to own a podcasting patent. Korn also hosts Tara Wheeler, a cybersecurity expert. Taraweeler discusses how companies can protect their data from attacks by giving heartfelt thanks to researchers reporting security network vulnerabilities, rather than slamming them in proceedings that expose holes in information systems. ..

Last year, we piloted a way to fix the Internet, which was successful. Because our conversations aren’t just about complaining about the problems of digital life, they’re also exploring how people imagine and build a better online world. You can’t create a better world unless you can imagine it. These conversations are needed to see what the world will look like when technology better supports, protects, and enhances users.

In today’s episode, Harlan Yu, executive director of Upturn, a nonprofit advocate for technology justice, is increasingly refined by police stations across the country to access sensitive phone data, even when locked. Talk about the tools that have been made. Yu describes how direct changes in law and technology can create a world where the vast amounts of sensitive data held on mobile phones can be more securely roamed.

A new season of how to fix the Internet is made possible with the support of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s program in the public understanding of science and technology.

Delon Webber, vice president and program director of Alfred P, is helping to launch this major new podcast on the challenges posed by Big Tech and what consumers can do to protect their online privacy and security. I am excited to partner with EFF to do so. Sloan Foundation. How to Fix the Internet protects consumer privacy, in addition to a national Sloan Radio initiative to support programs such as Science Friday, Planet Money, and Radiolab, Wikipedia, Consumer Reports, and the American Digital Public Library. ..

To listen to today’s podcast: https: //www.howtofixtheinternet.org

About the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is a New York-based philanthropic non-profit organization that provides grants in three areas: science, technology, and economics. Quality and diversity of scientific institutions; Citizens’ involvement in science. The Sloan Program in Public Understanding of Science and Technology supports books, radio, movies, television, theater and new media to reach a wide range of non-professional audiences. Sloan’s program in universal access to knowledge leverages advances in digital information technology to openness and access to all knowledge in the digital age for the widest public interest under fair and secure conditions. The purpose is to promote sexuality. For more information, please visit Sloan.org or follow the Foundation on Twitter and Facebook at @SloanPublic.

