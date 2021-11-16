Streamlabs has partnered with Twitch to launch Streamlabs Studio, a console streaming solution for the Xbox.





Streamlabs, a leading streaming software provider, has once again expanded its offerings to content creators and partnered directly with Twitch to launch a new web-based broadcast studio for console streamers.

This new program, called Streamlab Studio, aims to eliminate the need for all authors to use a capture card, PC, or third-party software to create high-quality broadcasts using the console.

With Streamlab Studio released today, console streamers can create stream overlays and set custom live alerts. It will only be available to users who broadcast from the Xbox console to Twitch to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and the recent upgrade Microsoft has made to console streaming on the platform.

The new service will be offered as a premium streaming option in the console, with subscriptions starting at $ 4.99 / month or $ 49.99 / year.

Xbox users can easily navigate to Streamlabs Studio within the Twitch app, log in and customize the stream natively in the console. Streamlab Studio broadcasts preset or custom layouts, alerts, or other content to your Twitch channel.

“Livestreaming gives viewers more access to their favorite creators than ever before. Real-time viewer engagement through chat and alerts creates an incredible sharing experience,” Streamlabs said. Product Manager Ashray Urs said. “Until now, it was difficult to create professional broadcasts and attract viewers from the console. Streamlabs Studio uses viewer engagement tools to transform console gameplay into high-quality livestream production. And you can interact with the community. “

It also comes with direct webcam support, other engagement tools, and the ability to personalize streams from mobile, and thanks to Streamlabs Studios cloud capture, you don’t need any type of capture device or external output. ..

While compatible mobile devices and tablets can also be used as webcams, Streamlabs Studio can also use audio from headsets and external audio devices to tie them directly to the stream. For more information on Streamlabs Studio, see the official Streamlabs website or see our Frequently Broadcast Questions on the Twitch Help Forum.

