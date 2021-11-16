Adlumin was named to the 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 Honoree | National Business





Today, Adlumin announces that it has been selected as a recipient of the 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech100 for the second consecutive year. The company is on the list along with other innovative companies throughout the Greater Washington region.

Every year, NVTC announces the Leaders, Executives and NextGen Leaders of the Greater Washington Technology Region, who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions and leading growth. This year, NVTC received over 130 nominations from companies, executives and NextGen leaders.

While our country continues to adapt to our new normal life during the pandemic, Virginia continues to be a major technology hub for thriving business and career opportunities. I’m happy. Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC, makes Adlumin a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 winner and makes our region a vibrant, comprehensive place to live, work and learn. We are proud to announce that we are an important contributor.

Adlumin has entered a remarkable year full of growth and progress. The company was ranked 170th on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private sector in the Americas, incorporating new features such as Google Workspace integration and CMMC rating capabilities into the platform. In addition, Adlumin has obtained a second patent that monopolizes the system and method for finding anomalous log data.

Adlumin is honored to be the NVTC Tech 100 winner for the second year in a row and is proud to be part of the technology community here in the Greater Washington region, Adlumin CEO Robert Johnston said. I am saying. 2021 is a year of change for us and we look forward to further strengthening our momentum over the next few years.

The company continues to make a name for itself by expanding its platform capabilities and serving new industries and more. Adlumin is looking ahead to 2022 and will continue to have an impact on the tech community here in the Greater Washington region and beyond.

Adlumin Inc. is a patented advanced security and compliance automation platform built for enterprise organizations that require innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team is passionate about technology and solving the most difficult problems through targeted applications for data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to add brightness or visibility to all customer network processes and secure sensitive data through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response.

