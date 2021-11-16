League of Legends Story is a new single-player adventure from Riot Forge in 2022.





Nunu’s song is coming in 2020

Credits: Riot Games

Riot Forge, the Riot Games publishing division, has announced the Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, a new single-player adventure from Tequila Works, due out in 2022.

Song of Nunu is another title of Riot Forge, the publisher of Riot Games, which is expanding the world of League of Legends with games developed by third parties named League of Legends. It was developed by Tequila Works, probably the best known of Rime, launched a few years ago.

There aren’t many details about the game itself. I know it will be a single player adventure. The short moments of the announced gameplay look like a third-person game and control Nunu and Willump as players travel through the cold world. It seems that there are some different puzzles and action elements in some sequences showing the section where Nunu rides Willump.

Like many Riot Forge games, it deepens the lore of League of Legends. This time around, Nunu tells the story of looking for a mother and Willump acting as a guardian and father.

The Song of Nunu was launched in 2002 and arrives on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PCs via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but given the size of the games we’ve shown so far, it’s safe to assume that this will be a more premium aspect compared to other Riot Forge titles.

In parallel with this announcement, Riot Forge also introduced for the first time the gameplay of CONV / RGENCE: A League of Legends Story being developed by Double Stallion. The stunningly beautiful 2D action platformer has a time control mechanism thanks to the main character Ekko. As far as Riot Forge games are concerned, this seems to be one of the most interesting for those unfamiliar with the League of Legends world, as its mechanics and style look great without folklore or context.

The showcase revealing all this new information from Riot Forge was also used to announce the availability of both Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem. Surprise Launch is the first game to be open to the public by Riot Forge, and the company is likely to see more games in the coming years, including making fun of another new game set in the Demasia region.

