A Guide to Holiday Retailers to Amazon and Google

I was already deeply involved in the 2021 holiday shopping season. By October, 40% of US shoppers have already started holiday shopping, according to a Google and Ipsos survey. Leading retailers such as Target and Walmart are stepping up their holiday campaigns to reassure their customers that the global supply chain crisis does not prevent them from offering everything they want to buy. And many purchases are being made. According to JLL, holiday shoppers will spend 25.4% more than in 2020. But can you find a retailer by looking up your product online before making a purchase online or in a store? The answer increasingly depends on how well you communicate your presence on Amazon and Google.

E-commerce company ChannelAdvisor and Dynata of research firm recently, to target the consumer of 5,000 of the world, we have investigated the shopping method of this holiday season. The survey included 1,000 US consumers. Shoppers shared some interesting insights into their habits:

Shoppers are trying to buy more online

52% of U.S. consumers will shop online more than before the pandemic (the number has increased significantly since 2020, when 38% of U.S. consumers said they would shop more online. ). Also, 37% of US consumers will do more holiday shopping online compared to 2020.

Shoppers are doing a lot of product research on Amazon and Google

Amazon has anyone won than as a destination of the top for shoppers to research products, but Google is there immediately. This discovery is not surprising. Amazon has already surpassed Google as a top destination for investigating the entire product. Data, retailers have to emphasize how important it is to build a strong presence in the Amazon and Google’s ecosystem.

Retailers need to thrive in the Amazon world

That outdated retailer is educated at Amazon Advertising. Amazon Advertising offers many products to retailers, even if they don’t sell their inventory on Amazon. Includes display ads, video ads, and custom ads. For example, sponsored display ads, browse retailers of goods, discovery, helps to attract the inside and the outside of the audience of the Amazon that are thinking about buying. Video ads connect brands and shoppers through streaming and online video formats both inside and outside Amazon. (This is Amazon’s case study of how one company did it.) Amazon also offers custom advertising products for businesses, whether they sell on Amazon or elsewhere. doing.

Retailers selling on Amazon have more ad units available. For example, a sponsored brand has multiple products in the corporate brand logo, custom headlines, and carousel format next to the search results. When an Amazon shopper clicks on your company’s brand logo, you’re taken to a store or custom landing page. Sponsored products are advertisements that promote individual product lists on Amazon. These appear on Amazon’s search results and product pages, similar to how paid search results work on Google.

According to the Amazon:

Advertisers who use the sponsor display audience, on average, up to 82% of sales we believe to be due to the customer of the new brand. Advertisers saw a weekly average + 40% increase in units ordered within the first year of launching a sponsored product campaign. On average, campaigns that use Amazon’s product targeting recommendations will see twice as many impressions and 1.5 times as many clicks. Our new product targeting solution improves your CTR by + 75% and helps drive your consideration.

Amazon provides these results by mining all of its data collected from people who access Amazon. The company uses artificial intelligence to fully understand buying behavior so it can provide advertisers with a targeted solution. This is, Google and Apple will bring the benefits when the company that depends on third-party data in order to deliver targeted advertising is difficult.

Make Google work!

Google has recently increased its e-commerce presence by making many changes to the way shoppers find retailers’ products. The company will change the way some items, such as apparel, appear in search results. Instead of sharing a set of links and textual descriptions, Google returns results on a product page that looks like a digital storefront. By doing so, Google will be more visually appealing shopping with online search by emulating the product display function you see in the Amazon.

It’s important that Google’s advertising products work. Surpass your competitors by exploring options such as local inventory ads that promote products that can be purchased in stores and annotations that can be shipped quickly for free to ensure that your customers are provided with products that can be shipped quickly.

In addition, as Google points out, tools such as free listings and business profiles help companies promote their products and make them stand out to local shoppers. That way, you’ll be sure to see the latest information, including accurate business hours, in-store services, and Google’s overall security. (We recommend that you create a Google My Business GMB list for each business profile, which gives you more control over managing your business profile.) Creating a business profile gives you timely content through features such as posting. Can be shared. When you use the post, announcements, offers, new items and popular items in stock or create the details of the event, you can share directly with the customer. For example, retailers can use the Posts, you may want to advertise a special sale of in-store holiday events and Black Friday. These features, most of the search in Google stay in Google, is especially important when that does not result in a click-through to your web site.

Please contact us to InvestisDigital

Investis Digital combines tactics such as paid media and organic search as part of a connected content approach to help businesses build trust with people. And easier to find retailers, by creating content that encourages the purchase to the people, to help the retailers generate more revenue. We can help you. Please contact us for the method.

