Shrinking Footprint | Faculty of Agriculture and Life Science





Bob Winston has made a big mark in the hospitality industry. Winston Hospitality, Inc. As CEO of, he founded one of the first hotel real estate investment trusts in the United States, building a portfolio of 65 hotels and focusing on trapping and eliminating one of the most important issues of hotels today. Established a successful technology company. : bed bugs. Winston worked closely with various faculty and students at North Carolina State University to develop an advanced AI-based system.

This was the latest in a series of North Carolina State University collaborations that began with a simple cold call in 1991 when he contacted the Faculty of Horticulture about the revitalization of a historic 1.9-acre garden. His latest garden is 3 acres, has more than 400 species of plants, is almost completely self-sustaining, and is a frequent case study for landscaping and landscaping students.

Winston acknowledges that North Carolina State University has carried out his personal and intellectual pursuits, whether it’s a growing new business or what he’s learned about the most sustainable farming practices on his hobby farm. increase. As a descendant of Jane S. McKimon of North Carolina State University, a pioneer in continuing education and the origin of the name of the McKimon Center, he is the only one who instinctively uses university resources to learn and grow. Is the method.

Winston wants to see others benefit from the kind of knowledge that has accomplished his life, while helping solve some of the greatest sustainability problems facing agriculture and society. I think. He said the NC Plant Sciences Initiative brings together top academia, government and industry minds to drive world-class research and innovation through team-based science and is one of the world’s most important efforts in science. One and the carbon dioxide emissions of the ag industry.

Winston recently directed a gift to support the construction of the North Carolina State University Plant Sciences Building and named the Winston Family Foundation Lab in honor of his family and the late James H. Winston, a benefactor of the Foundation. I did.

We connect with Winston, how North Carolina State University enriched his personal and professional life, a keen interest in innovation sustainability, and why people need to solve problems. , Learned to come to North Carolina State University.

You are a leading entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, but you own a 200-acre farm. Why do you run a farm on top of other jobs?

There is something about the farm. I wasn’t a grown-up farmer, but I was farming early on. My grandfather was a tobacco farmer who raised cattle in his later years. But for me, it’s a way to reconnect with the land, do something outdoors, and get a first-hand understanding of how the latest agricultural innovations work. Agriculture has a lot of science and technology. I read about it, learn about it, and try the best ways. We have made our farm a truly efficient and enjoyable operation. For example, plant vegetable crops using a raised bed with a biodegradable plastic mulch. Also, all lines are filled with a low-impact aqueous solution. And we try some of the latest and greatest crop varieties. It’s more for fun and fun by keeping up with the latest technology, adopting it and growing new and different types of crops.

What are your favorite memories of your grandfather’s farm?

As a kid, we actually spent the summer on two different farms. One in New Jersey and the other in Johnston County. In New Jersey, we brought red wagons out into the fields and brought back potatoes. We had potatoes of every shape you could imagine for weeks in a row. In Johnston County, I also ate a lot of watermelons in the fields. We went to the unchosen ones, carved them out, and immediately ate their hearts from them. I also remember riding the tractor with the workers. And when the tractor wasn’t running, it was just quiet – wonderfully quiet – walking through the fields and smelling cigarettes. At that time, it was just another world. It was the essence of returning to nature.

Why did you decide to support the NC Plant Science Initiative?

In a nutshell: innovation. With its highly innovative program, North Carolina State University needs to continue its facilities to drive innovation and maintain the top of plant science. And there are numerous areas of innovation supported by NCPSI. All over. There are many things you can do to make your farms and crops more efficient. Water usage, yield, increased resistance to pests, less negative impact on the environment, etc. It’s all about using technology to better understand the situation in the field and to be able to respond to it in a much more efficient way. It’s about putting them all together to produce better results while helping to protect and maintain our planet.

From an entrepreneurial point of view, how do you think the North Carolina State Botanical Science Building can help drive innovation?

For me, one of the most important things about this building is how its operations are set up for innovation. The research group that moves there will never be there. They will enter and leave the Botanical Science Building for many years. In this way, you never get old. You continue to innovate. The building also offers some of the latest and greatest technology used in research, creating many opportunities for innovation in plant science. All of this is done by North Carolina State University, where producers produce crops with lower carbon dioxide emissions, feed the world more efficiently, maintain healthy and sustainable ecosystems and protect the population of the planet. Promotes the ability to find more efficient ways to help.

What kind of innovation would you like to see from NC PSI’s team-based research?

There’s not one particular thing I’ve been looking for to come out of the NC Plant Sciences Initiative. Living in an increasingly technological world, agriculture is part of it. I was interested in something that would come from this effort to support new technologies and innovations in agriculture. We were always looking for new innovations and ideas that we could build. Take a look at all the businesses built from the ideas and innovations of North Carolina State University. There are all sorts of innovations coming from here.

I was very impressed that NCPSI made the production of the sweet potato industry more efficient. It can be argued that the more efficient the plant itself is to obtain higher production, the less carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced. This means less resources, less nutrient input, less fuel and all other waste. We must continue to find ways to reduce herbicide use through innovation. It has already been done and it will be fun to see how it is achieved. This is one of the things I find particularly important about the work that North Carolina State University is doing through NCPSI. The University of North Carolina, University of North Carolina, and Duke are the reasons we are in the RTP area.

You said they come to North Carolina when people need to solve a problem. Why?

If you call and you like about it, a professor at North Carolina State University will help you. You just need to know to make a call. Let me give you an example. I made a cold call to North Carolina State University in 1991. Id just bought a house. Until the 1970s, it was a very old historic home in North Carolina, a 19-acre garden. It was very important in North Carolina in the 40’s and 50’s. Over the years, the sale of land reduced the footprint of the land and ignored the early gardens. I wanted to see if some of it could be revived.

I called North Carolina State University because I felt there was a talent pool there. From that call, I met Tracy Treia, a horticultural faculty member, and built a wonderful relationship. She completed a thorough site analysis of the physical, social and natural attributes of the property and designed my entire property while preserving the historical and natural characteristics of the site. Tracy and I went to another property and for 20 years she has curated it into a wonderful space covering 3 acres with over 400 species of plants and some state-of-the-art landscape design technology. It has become a place to show students best practices for microclimate design, biodiversity conservation, capturing water on the premises and creating landscapes that can sustain themselves by preserving existing natural systems.

Tracy incredibly represents the implications of working with North Carolina State University. I worked personally and as a businessman on other projects with other professors. And these collaborations are very enriching in life. But, again, there is a desire to influence the talents of the people at North Carolina State University and the communities that many are unaware of.

How has North Carolina State University supported your entrepreneurial efforts?

We recently invented a bed bug trap, and we couldn’t do it without North Carolina. North Carolina State University Resources – From testing on all kinds of high-end equipment to exploring the science behind what’s going on, consulting on lure work to attract bedbugs, electronic design and engineering, everything. It was incredible.

The greatest of all of these is North Carolina State University’s ability to build a workforce of young, highly trained and highly trained students at the cutting edge of technology. Without the talent pool provided by North Carolina State University, we wouldn’t have been able to build the company we created. Almost all of our young employees are at North Carolina State University and have a PhD or Master’s degree or are learning the moonlight after class. Therefore, the resources and capacity for our success are directly correlated with the presence of North Carolina in our region. For example, if our company was Macon, Georgia, our product launch would not have been successful. Thanks to North Carolina State University, there is a talent pool here in Raleigh where we can do what we wanted to do.

Why do you give back?

I was very fortunate to receive much of what I could do in my life from North Carolina State University, from farms to the growth of a technology company to stop Nankin beetles, to engaging with a landscape architect in North Carolina. state. It changed my life. I have been involved in the highest level of landscape design for 30 years. The Tracy Trail guided me through my garden and told me about the plants, their genus names and why. It enriches my life, all of which is directly related to North Carolina.

What higher education institutions bring to our quality of life is truly incredible. Whether you went to this university or not, it is important to support research efforts that support your quality of life.

