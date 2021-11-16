Windows 11 has a new Media Player app that you can test today.





Microsoft has created a new Media Player app for Windows 11 and today started testing the app using Windows Insider on the development channel. The redesigned Media Player app supports both audio and video and includes a better design for Windows 11 UI improvements.

At the heart of Media Player is a full-featured music library that allows you to quickly browse and play music, and create and manage playlists, said Dave Grochocki, Senior Program Manager Lead, Microsoft Windows Inbox App Team. I will explain. A new media player update will replace the Groove Music app.

Media Player’s new artist image.Image: Microsoft

The playback view of this new media player app contains album art or artist images and is displayed in both full screen mode and mini player options.

Media Player also supports video. This is usually handled by separate Films & TV apps for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Grochocki says that while all content in your PC’s music and video folders will automatically appear in your library, you can also tell Media Player where to look for additional content in the app’s settings.

Video is also supported in this Windows 11 Media Player app.Image: Microsoft

It’s clear that this Media Player app is designed to replace the traditional Windows Media Player app that still exists in Windows 11. According to Microsoft, this legacy app will continue to be available in Windows Tools, but the new Media Player for Windows 11 will be the primary way to watch video and listen to audio on the operating system.

Microsoft today began testing this new Media Player app on its development channel using a Windows 11 tester, but has not yet promised a date when all Windows 11 users will be able to get this new app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/16/22785617/microsoft-windows-11-media-player-app-audio-video-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

