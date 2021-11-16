GTA Trilogy still has a giant car glitch 20 years ago, fans will find





Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition may have shredded some signature songs from the series’ radio stations, and in almost every conceivable way, the Definitive descriptor may sound like a joke. But at least you can still be invincible, in GTA III, a rippling and constantly inflating car. This glitch, unlike the game’s incredibly ugly rain, weird draw distance, and rounded nuts, can’t blame the remaster in a hurry. Rather, it is a takeover from the original release of Grand Theft Auto IIIs.

The glitch, which slowly grows in size as the driver rocks the car back and forth, is actually the second part of the three-part glitch and is not affected by collision damage. This can be done with this complex setup.

First, you need to find a taxi. Once you find a taxi, you will be able to participate in taxi missions. This allows you to pick up passengers you will need later. When you get in the taxi, hold down R3 (right thumbstick button) and hold down R3 to get off the vehicle. If you hold down R3 and board the vehicle, any vehicle can be used as a taxi.

Once you’ve started your taxi mission, pick up your passengers and take them to Harwood’s car crusher. Park the car with the driver’s door facing the crusher and get out of the car. If there are passengers inside, you will not be able to get out of the door, so teleport instead. The car crusher then tries to tow and grab passengers who are not taxis. At that point, you need to get into the vehicle. When the game recognizes that you are in the car, the crusher drops the car and the glitch becomes active.

The car will now step through non-terrain objects such as buildings. It also grows in size slowly and can be speeded up by moving it in small steps quickly while driving. The car will continue to grow until it passes through world geometry and resets.

This glitch has a third, much simpler part. If your car becomes a ghost, you can store it in your garage. Storing the ghost car in the garage re-enables object collisions, but nullifies collision damage. This makes the car virtually invincible, except in shootouts.

