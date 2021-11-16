Research shows that consumer enthusiasm for wellness technology remains very positive





It is a well-known fact that integrators can win the competition by keeping up with the latest trends in technology. If a recent report by Healthline Media is any sign, wellness technology is more popular than ever. In fact, according to the company’s recently released The Future of Wellness Special Report, Americans aren’t getting enough of health and wellness innovation.

The report details all the actions taking place at the crossroads of technology, health and well-being, surveys awareness and adoption of wellness technology and innovation, and enables integrators and business owners to identify new opportunities in the field. will do so.

In general, consumers are primarily optimistic about the benefits of wellness technology and innovation, according to consumer reactions found in Healthline Medias surveys.

for example:

91% of consumers said innovation could improve people’s quality of life. 91% said innovation could reveal wellness, physical and mental connections. 79% were inspired by the latest wellness technology research. 77% believed that health innovation was a lifestyle. 68% believed that health innovation was essential for a holistic life (this rate is significantly higher among millennials. 73%. He said health technology and innovation help people practice sustainability (this rate is significantly higher among black, Asian and Hispanic respondents, Millennials and Generation Z).

People with experience in wellness technology often rate it as overwhelmingly positive (94-95%). The technologies with the most positive interactions include:

Smart Scale (71%) Smart Alarm Clock (75%) Fitness Tracker (72%) Phototherapy for Mental Health (72%) How Integrators Can Connect with People Who Are Excited About Wellness Innovation

The report also includes some gaps where interest in new technologies far outweighs adoption across specific demographics. These numbers are often unreliable from a small business perspective, but they can help your AV business by acting as an indicator of the population that is likely to accept cold calls, online sales marketing, and home-based services. ..

for example:

Fifty-two percent of black, Hispanic, or Asian respondents said they consider themselves early adopters of wellness technology, but many new wellness technology adoption rates are among white respondents. Much higher in, suggesting more comprehensive messaging and design opportunities focused on all experiences. 69% of respondents say health and wellness technology is too expensive, but some of the most consistently used and best-known innovations are low-cost solutions like smartphone apps. bottom. This highlights opportunities for dealers and manufacturers to help educate consumers on wellness solutions suitable for their income groups.

The Future of Wellness report is published on the Healthline Media website. Anyone can download the report for free. This report is followed by a large consumer program launched on Healthline.com in early 2022, continuing to talk to the audience about the evolution of today’s health and what will shape the future, making consumers healthier. Allows you to actively seek out new ways to lead a lively life. ..

The version of this article was originally posted on the website of our sister magazine DesignWELL365.

