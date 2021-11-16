Metahaptic glove prototype allows you to feel VR objects using air pockets





You can’t stroke your dog with Metas’ new high-tech virtual reality gloves. But researchers are approaching.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is known for its high-profile movement in virtual reality and augmented reality. But for seven years, he’s been quietly working on one of the most ambitious projects to date, a tactile glove that recreates the sensation of grabbing an object or moving his hand along the surface. Metas hasn’t removed its gloves from the Reality Labs research department, but unveiled it for the first time today, looking at the device alongside other wearable technologies as the future of VR-AR interaction.

At a simplified level, the Metas haptics prototype is a glove lined with about 15 raised inflatable plastic pads called actuators. The pads are positioned to fit along the wearer’s palm, under the fingers, and fingertips. The glove also functions as a VR controller. On the back is a small white marker that allows the camera to track how the finger moves through space, and an internal sensor that captures how the wearer’s finger is bent.

As you enter the VR or AR experience with gloves, a sophisticated control system adjusts the level of expansion and puts pressure on different parts of your hand. When you touch a virtual object with your fingertips, you will feel the object pressed against your skin. When you grasp a virtual item, the actuator of the long finger becomes stiff and creates a feeling of resistance. These sensations work together with visual and auditory cues to create the illusion of physical touch.

This technology takes advantage of a relatively new area of ​​soft robotics to replace bulky motors with smaller air valves. Meta has been doing most of the work since it acquired the Oculus VR startup in 2014. In 2015, we developed one finger of the first prototype with a single actuator.

Reality Labs has been working on this prototype for years.

One of the first experiences that Reality Labs head Michael Abrash remembered was looking at a virtual plate from inside a VR headset. Here, the combination of a single actuator and the sound of rubbing virtual images and rough ceramics was very compelling. He says that when he looked at the plate and placed his finger on it, he heard such a rubbing noise and felt a vibration. And I’ll tell you, I was running my finger over the ceramic plate.

Simulated touch is nothing new. Even with a combination of simple things like VR and controller vibration, people can still feel like they’re touching something. Many companies have been working on wearables that track users’ hands and provide tactile sensations. Some even integrate temperature sensations that Reality Labs does not prioritize.

But Meta is ready to bring tactile gloves to the mass market in ways other companies can’t. Most tactile device manufacturers sell specialized products for military, industrial, or academic institutions. In contrast, Meta is creating a Quest VR system for key consumers and spending billions of dollars building a metaverse that integrates VR and AR. When you launch the Tactile Gloves system, Meta can ensure that the system works with quests and encourage app developers to use it.

Reality Labs is one of the multiple controller methods for future eyeglasses and headsets, with a lighter weight solution built on the EMG or EMG system that reads the nerve signals of the arm and converts them into digital inputs. I imagine there is. Meta acquired EMG wristband company CTRL-Labs in 2019. The EMG team works separately from the tactile design team, but the two technologies can easily overlap.

[Doug] Engelbart and Xerox PARC are the only times when the way we interact with the digital world has changed radically. Abrash mentions the invention of the design of mice and Alto desktop computers in the 1970s and says he helped set the direction for modern personals. Computing. AR glasses will require it to happen. I’m not going to walk around with a keyboard and mouse. You are not going to take out your phone to interact with it. Some tasks may require a simple wristband. For others, you want a more complete tactile sensation.

However, there are still many barriers to making tactile gloves for consumers.

Expected to be washable with common clothing

On the one hand, the team wants to dramatically increase the density of glove actuators, from tens to hundreds to even thousands within a few years. Currently, gloves can provide a sense of the contours of an object, but they cannot make a fine distinction between surfaces that relies on the suggestive power of audio and images. You can stroke the dog, but you won’t feel the texture, says Reality Labs engineer Catherine Healy. You really need high density actuation to be able to get that sensation, and this glove doesn’t do that. Meta may not prioritize something as specific as fur, but wants to create a broader, higher quality sensation.

On the other hand, or more literally, gloves with the same hand need a dramatic size reduction. The Metas prototype is more sophisticated than something like the Nintendo Power Gloves of the 90’s, but that doesn’t make much sense. According to Healy, devices need to be lightweight enough to allow people to interact with the real world as well as the virtual world, making them completely wireless rather than relying on tethers as they do today. is needed.

To make things even more complicated, tactile gloves need to fit the wearer’s skin exactly. This would require designing different fit versions for each purchaser, perhaps through a process like 3D knitting. This allows you to create clothing objects from custom-sized digital designs. Then there are practical questions about how to clean your tech gloves now, how to wipe them carefully with alcohol, and so on. Clothes are generally expected to be washable, says Healy. I want to be able to make washable gloves. How? Still do not know. But that’s part of our vision.

When gloves are commercialized, they face the same privacy and security challenges as other wearables that collect biometric information. Abrash compares the use of technologies such as EMG wristbands to keyboard input, which is rarely described as a potential threat. However, while wearable technology can analyze people’s physical movements at a finer level, even basic typing patterns can predict the onset of diseases such as Parkinson’s disease. Meta needs to establish policies that control how much of that data is away from the user’s device and who else can access it.

There is a new physics that is nothing solid on a large scale

For now, the team is trying to figure out how real VR Touch is. One of the interesting things about tactile gloves is that they clearly don’t accurately reproduce reality, unlike audiovisual ones, says Abrash. The ultra-dense screen is almost distinguishable from the actual image, and the sound waves can capture the sensation of hearing someone speak. However, Meta cannot realistically create a glove that prevents the hand from passing through the virtual table. Instead, even if it feels more objectively jelly than hard wood, it has to find a point where you pause distrust and accept that the table is there. There is a new physics that is nothing solid on a large scale.

And what about dogs? Hopefully the tactile gloves seem to be able to stroke the dog, but it’s a virtual dog and it’s going to be a slightly different experience, says Abrash. But basically emotionally and empirically it will feel real.

