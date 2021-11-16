Mass retirement hits Boston’s tech leader





A version of this article was published in Globes’ technical newsletter, Innovation Beat (sign up here).

One of the first stories I worked on after joining Globe was a survey of a record number of people quitting their jobs. To better understand layoffs, my colleague Anissa Gardizy and I interviewed people from different industries and disciplines, from 20s to 55s. When I think about it later, there was one place we didn’t see. It’s the C Suite.

Recently, Boston’s tech scene has been hit by a wave of departures at the top. On Monday, John Van Siclen, longtime boss of Waltham software service company Dynatrace, announced that he would retire at the end of the year. At the age of 65, I said it was time to move on to the next stage of my life.

Following last week’s news, there was news that Stephen Cowfer, the longer-term CEO and co-founder of TripAdvisor, will resign. Kaufer, 59, said it was the best time to announce my plans and didn’t provide much in the way he explained.

Both companies had ups and downs. Dynatrace was sold to Compuware in 2011, acquired by private equity fund Thomas Bravo in 2014, and spun off Dynatrace as a public company in 2019. Meanwhile, Tripadvisor was acquired by IAC in 2004 and cast off to Expedia a year later. , And spun off independently in 2011.

But as the world breaks out of the COVID pandemic, both companies are now doing better. Demand for Dynatraces cloud monitoring software is higher than ever, with revenues increasing by more than 30% each year and inventories increasing by 63% this year. Tripadvisor is still waiting for a full recovery in travel revenue, which doubled in the previous quarter from 2020, but it’s still only two-thirds of 2019 levels and inventories are up only 9%. ..

Prior to both of these executive transfers during the summer, HubSpots CEO and co-founder Brian Halligan announced that he will be transferred from Chief Executive Officer to Chairman of the Board. It’s a good time that the 54-year-old Harrigan, who spent months recovering from a serious snowmobile accident, didn’t offer much in the way described beyond now.

HubSpot seems to have found its place during a pandemic, as almost every company in the world needed to improve their online marketing efforts. Revenues have increased by more than 40% quarterly, inventories have more than doubled in 2020, and have doubled so far this year.

Halligans will be replaced by Yamini Rangan, an experienced technical executive who has worked at Dropbox, Workday, SAP and more. Dynatrace has captured Rick McConnell, who has played a leading role in Akamai for the past decade and has recently led a fast-growing security unit. Tripadvisor is still looking for an alternative to Kaufer.

The two next CEOs have the potential to embody another major trend in 2021. C suite remote work. Both Rangan and McConnell are based in California and will remain in the Golden State even if they lead a Boston company. Perhaps TripAdvisor will choose someone close to home.

You can contact Aaron Pressman at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ ampressman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/11/16/business/great-resignation-hits-boston-tech-leaders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos