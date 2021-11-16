Microsoft Releases Windows 10 November 2021 Update Version 21 H2





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke in an interview with the David Rubenstein Show in New York on September 27, 2017.

Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft made a subtle but significant change to the Windows business on Tuesday. This is intended to minimize the frustration that customers experience with updates.

After last month’s release of Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, the company released a one-time annual update for its predecessor, Windows 10, instead of forcing consumers to update twice a year as before. I announced that. Windows 11 has a similar annual schedule.

Windows remains important to Microsoft’s business and accounts for about 13% of revenue. According to research firm Gartner, Windows’ market share in 2020 was almost 83% in shipments, while Google Chrome OS was 10% and Apple’s Mac OS was 7%.

By halving the number of updates, Microsoft is in line with what has become an industry standard. Apple publishes a new version of Mac OS once a year, and its iOS, like Google’s Android operating system, is updated only once a year. However, according to Google, a full Chrome OS update will be published approximately every four weeks.

Microsoft released Window 10 in 2015 and updated it twice a year, so customers complained that they didn’t like the additional configuration work. In 2019, Microsoft launched a major update per year with new features and a smaller update with a focus on performance and reliability.

In Windows 11, Microsoft has completely abolished the twice-yearly approach, citing customer feedback. The company will continue to support Windows 10 until October 2025 for those who are not ready for the upgrade.

On Tuesday, Microsoft began releasing the November 2021 update for Windows 10, also known as Windows 10, version 21H2.

John Cable, vice president of programming, said: I wrote about managing Windows services and distribution in my blog post.

This update includes stronger security to prevent attacks while using your Wi-Fi network. The upgraded Universal Print feature in Windows 10 Enterprise will be able to handle up to 1 gigabyte of print jobs. Customers will also be able to use the Azure Virtual Desktop service to provision apps to cloud-based Windows 10.

The user opens the settings app and[更新とセキュリティ]Go to[Windows Update]Select,[更新の確認]You can check if updates are available by clicking the button. If your PC is ready for an update, you will see a download and install button.

The Windows 11 release is also running faster than Microsoft expected. The company added the cable to the post, “We are now making Windows 11 upgrades more widely available on eligible Windows 10 devices.”

