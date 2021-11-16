It’s time to get over the open world games.





Last week, a newly remastered version of the classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was released: Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, San Andreas. Fans quickly turned into a combination of anger and cheerfulness. Through this re-release, players have discovered many bugs, one of the most anticipated games of the year, and failed with their own arrogance. From women casually walking down the street in their underwear to cars that get wider and wider as you swing the steering wheel, these issues have plagued those who see the #GTADefinitiveEdition hashtag on Twitter with an unmistakable Schadenfreude feel. I did. Paid customers, on the other hand, weren’t happy and requested a refund because publisher Rockstar Games apologized for the game’s unplayable status at launch and temporarily removed it from sale.

There’s no excuse for releasing the definitive game since the early 2000s, but bugs are just one of the long-standing problems in open-world game design. GTA is the flag bearer of free roaming games, where you can do whatever you want, when you want. Some may swear on these types of games and their fake sense of freedom. But I think it’s time for the keeper of these vows to let go of themselves. To them, I ask, scandals against buggy games like GTA Definitive Edition, Fallout 76, and last year’s Cyberpunk 2077 eventually lose the vice grip of video game design to this frustrating genre. Is it too much to expect that it might lead to? Landscape?

Broadly speaking, an open world is any space in a video game that gives players free movement and leads to multiple paths and many choices to overcome obstacles. That sounds good, but in many cases designers can implement the basic concepts in a myriad of ways, many of which are good. Super Mario 64 was an early experiment in open world level design, enabling a variety of paths and strategies within the contained level. More modern games like the Dishonored franchise continue to use the concept effectively, giving players great freedom and flexibility within the framework.

However, when Grand Theft Auto III was first launched on the PlayStation 2 in 2001, it introduced a set of rules that we consider to be a modern open world game. These rules completely distorted the game world. They include very large maps, non-player characters that work with so many voices, and both the main story and many optional side quests. For the next 20 years, this paradigm has not only been the default for GTA’s free roaming games, but also includes other developers and publishers due to something bigger, ubiquitous game monoculture GTA III, and its popularity and critic praise. It came to be. All you need is a similar playground that often doesn’t hurt or help those games. What we are suffering now is a constant pool of mediocre, bloated and unsatisfactory games, exchanging the wide world for something really worth playing legally.

A question from an acquaintance who confessed to me that he played 185 hours of Grand Theft Auto Vis: Perfect Distillation of the genre’s biggest problem: Why can’t I enter at least some buildings? This can be raised by enthusiasts Open world game players highlight my main issue with this genre. Even relatively good open world games add space to traverse without filling that space enough. This leads to rows of inaccessible buildings, uninhabited homes, bold advertising products that can never be bought, and skyscrapers that are just facades of empty windows. All this emptiness is not necessarily the fault of the developers who create these games. There is simply not enough processing power, enough time of the day, and enough human ingenuity to make the huge map of the modern open world feel like something other than empty.

Filling out these huge maps and trying to fix many bugs causes the crunch phenomenon, which forces developers to work long hours under intense pressure. The practice has been published in recent years and has been widely criticized. It’s no wonder that bugs are much more common in open world games than in other genres. They are real eyes bigger than your stomach-like business. Games like Assassins Creed Unity and Outriders are memorable not only for gameplay, but also for bugs that break the game. An oversized world also leads to an excessive amount of NPCs that repeat the same few lines over and over, traversing long spaces where nothing is interesting to do or see, and redundant side quests. This turns out to be exactly the same mission. Located in 15 (or 50) different map locations.

The results of open world games can be truly amazing. It may happen to some extent. Thousands of dialogues, multiple changes in settings and environments, and intriguing stories are all fascinating when the games that house them are often not big enough to drown in the boring and good ones. And the cool or unique thing about large open world games is the tediousness of moving from one place on the map to another for 15 minutes, or the recognition that certain styles of side missions are recreated dozens of times. It tends to be secondary. An era when nothing new was added.

Don’t get me wrong. A truly amazing open world game, with endless possibilities, endless quests, surprises and novelty. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, like Fallout: New Vegas, is known for its deep, complete and big world. Both have multiple optional storylines of depth and complexity, backed by memorable side characters. Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild hides secrets and treasures everywhere on a map that allows you to fully climb thick hills with dozens of unique environments to discover, making your quest an endless personalization. A puzzle of how to get the most out of your stamina bar by transforming it to bring out the concept of an open world. And while they’re not my personal favorite, the original GTA game gives players a rare sense of freedom at the time, while playing nostalgia, which directly contributes to the hype behind the failed remastered version. Loved to give. But the fact remains that the open world concept is a terrible mode for pushing all the big studio games. In particular, long-standing selling points are rarely much larger than the size of a map is very large. If even the best open world games can suffer from buggy interactions, long travel times, cheesy dialogues, and eerie empty locales, all games just below the top tier are ridiculously boring and broken. There is a possibility that it will end up.

To explain this more clearly, let’s take a look at two games developed by the same studio at two very different times. Ubisofta Prince of Persia: Sands of Time appeared in 2003, before all big games defaulted to big open world games. Sands features compelling storytelling, backed by a lively dialogue between a charming and self-deprecating prince, our playable hero. The biggest features of the 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, also produced by Ubisoft, are its well-written conversations, character interactions, and storytelling). The main difference between the two and why Sands succeeds brilliantly while Odyssey fails is that Sands is a fast-paced, linear puzzle platformer-style game, while Odyssey goes everywhere. It takes 30 minutes. You finally do, you faced a half dozen side quests that are exactly the same as what you just played in the previous location. The core element of the Odyssey will be a great puzzle platformer, but it will be a boring and repetitive open world game.

Like the Odyssey, so many modern games are damaged by the requirement to have huge maps, huge numbers of side quests, and huge numbers of nonplayer characters. It’s not the game developers’ fault that these games are so boring. The design itself constrains the focus on aspects that can really make the player shine. In theory, freedom of movement in the game world is great, but in reality, players are better off following 17 identical fetch quests, hoping that something interesting or interesting will eventually appear. Even benefit more from a clear direction to the core experience. Having waited 10 years for the heat of the open world to cool down, you can stop walking, running, and running through the vast landscape of nothingness in your precious free time and already get to the point. Hopefully all these low quality releases and inhumane working conditions will ultimately lead to industry change, but in 2020, despite being removed from Cyberpunk 2077 (the digital marketplace). Dropped out if sales of open world games with less reviews like (sold 13.4 million copies) surged), I’ll wait much longer for my most disliked kind of games to become non-standard is.

