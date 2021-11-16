Riot Forge launches two League of Legends games with others along the way





Riot Forge announced today that it will release the first two games, providing previews of other games currently under development. Both Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story are available today.

Riot Forge, a publishing label within Riot Games, publishes several games based on League of Legends developed by third-party studios. Riot launched the label in 2019 and announced some spin-off titles for the league. It finally revealed more about those spin-off titles in today’s special showcase.

First announced in 2019, Ruined King is a single-player turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate, an indie studio in Austin, Texas. Several league characters team up to thwart mysterious enemies moving from Bilgewater to Shadow Isles. Available today on current generation consoles and various PC stores, it will soon be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm runner in Choice Provisions, the developer of Bit.trip games. According to Riot Forge’s game description, players can jump to the beat of the soundtrack to hit their toes to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, satisfy chain reactions and maximize explosives. And the mayhem you need to carry out a bomb attack. In addition to the Switch and PC stores launched today, the game will soon debut on Netflix, joining some of Netflix’s recent mobile app releases.

In addition to the titles mentioned above, Riot has also revealed some new details about upcoming releases. These include the Con / ergence: A League of Legends Story, a Double Stallions 2D platformer with a time mechanic. The plan is to be released on consoles and PCs in 2022.

Song of Nunu: Tequila Works’ League of Legends Story gained gameplay features during the showcase. The adventure game appears on consoles and PCs and continues as Nunu and Willump look for their ex-mother. It will be released in 2022.

The riots also revealed some new details about an unnamed game set in Demasia, which is currently under development.

