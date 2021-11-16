AutoTrader Awards reveals the best and most reliable vehicles in 2022





AutoTrader’s strongest awards season-wide categories include Best Overall Cars, SUVs and Trucks, with the Honda Civic, Genesis GV70 and Ford F-150 winning their coveted awards. AutoTrader’s expert jury awards vehicles based on criteria such as overall excellence, value, innovation, performance and ultimate desirability, identifies the best cars, and Canadians buy cars. I tried to be confident in the process of doing it.

Ian MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer of AutoTrader.ca, said: .. “As Canada’s most trusted car market, our award is a long-standing effort to empower all Canadians with the confidence they need to make the most informed decisions about car shopping. It is an extension of. ”

New categories for the 2022 Awards season include Ford Bronco’s Best Vehicle for Adventure, GM’s Supercruise Award for Best New Safety Innovation, and Ford’s Onboard Power Inverter Best New Tech Innovation. Was there.

Canadians also have a say in voting for the most reliable car in Canada’s Choice Awards, with over 70,000 votes cast this year. Toyota has been awarded Canada’s most trusted car manufacturer and its most trusted SUV, the Toyota RAV4. The Canadians have agreed with experts on both the most reliable cars and trucks, with the Honda Civic and Ford F-150 at the top.

“It’s official, Canadians said! We want to send a big congratulations to the winners of this year’s Canada Choice Awards, who have won the title of the most reliable car according to coast-to-coast car shoppers.” Says editor Jodi Lai-Editor-in-chief of AutoTrader.ca. “This is a huge achievement for these brands and a testament to the excellence and credibility consumers can expect from these major automakers.”

2022 AutoTrader Award Winners:

Expert Award Winner: Car

Comprehensive Car: Honda Civic Sub Compact Car: Chiario 5 Door Compact Car: Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback Family Sedan: Honda Accord Wagon: Volvo V60 / V60 Cross Country Compact Luxury Car: Genesis G70 Large Luxury Car: Genesis G80 Performance Car $ 50 or less K: Mazda MX-5 Performance Car over $ 50,000: Chevrolet Corvette

SUV and minivan

Comprehensive SUV: Genesis GV70 Subcompact SUV: Mazda CX-30 2-row SUV: Subaru Outback 3-row SUV: Chiatell Ride Luxury Subcompact SUV: Volvo XC40 Luxury 2-row SUV: Genesis GV70 Luxury 3-row SUV: Genesis GV80 Minivan: Chrysler Pacifica / Grand Caravan

truck

Overall Truck: Ford F-150 Compact / Medium Truck: Hyundai Santa Cruz Full Size Truck: Ford F-150

Green vehicle

Green Vehicles Under $ 50,000: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid / Prime Green Vehicles Over $ 50,000: Ford Mustang Mach-E

new

Vehicles for Adventure: Ford Bronco New Safety Innovations: GM Supercruise New Innovations: Ford Onboard Power Inverters

Canada Choice Award Winners:

Most Reliable Car: Honda Civic Most Reliable SUV: Toyota RAV4 Most Reliable Truck: Ford F-150 Most Reliable Green Vehicle: Toyota Prius / Prius Prime Most Reliable Car Manufacturer: Toyota

The annual AutoTrader Awards is Canada’s most comprehensive car award, judged by a jury of over 20 professional car journalists. For more information on the 2022 AutoTrader.ca Awards winners and the judging process, please visit https://www.autotrader.ca/awards.

